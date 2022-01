Future Tigers stand out at Under Armour All-American Game

Missouri currently has the 19th-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals.com. The Tigers had three pieces in their 2022 class on the national stage during Sunday's Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida.

Among the future Tigers featured were five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, four-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial, and four-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods.

It didn't take long for Burden to make an impact, catching a short five-yard pass to the sideline, made a defender miss and took it 65 yards for a touchdown to put Team Icons up 7-0.

Burden finished with three catches for 86 yards and a score. He also had a 43-yard punt return in the fourth quarter.

Gracial also made his presence felt late in the first half, recording a sack for Team Legends.

Team Icons defeated Team Legends 23-17.

Here are some social media reactions to their performances.