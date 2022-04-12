Hangin' With Mookie Cooper: Episode 10

Every Tuesday, we'll have a one-on-one chat with Mizzou sophomore wide receiver Mookie Cooper. We'll talk about his life as a Mizzou football player and all kinds of things away from the field as well. Today, it's our final episode, where we talk to Mookie with a special guest appearance from his mom, Danita Gibson. Watch Episode 10 of Hangin' With Mookie Cooper below.

You can also listen to the show in podcast form below. The podcasts will be uploaded after the show is over. You can find the PowerMizzou.com podcast on Apple podcasts, Podbean, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The show is brought to you every week by The Bruning Law Firm in St. Louis. The Bruning Law Firm helps people who were injured in an accident. Started by a father and his two sons, all former Mizzou grads, we treat our clients like family helping them recover and get the compensation they deserve. We are YOUR Missouri Law Firm. Go Tigers!