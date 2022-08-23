Here are the Mizzou transfers who are expected to make a big impact in 2022



Year three of the Eliah Drinkwitz era kicks off in less than ten days when Missouri hosts Louisiana Tech in its season opener on Sept. 1 and there will be a number of fresh faces that will don a Tigers uniform this season. Not only will players like five-star wide receiver Luther Burden III and the Tigers new starting quarterback Brady Cook be expected to make an impact, but Mizzou will count on a number of transfers too. Missouri jumped with both feet into the transfer portal and got a number of projected starters and rotation players who are expected to make a big impact this season. With that, here’s a look at 10 Tiger transfers who are expected to have the biggest impact this season.





Joseph Charleston comes over from Clemson after three seasons. Charleston, a former four-star defensive back from the Class of 2019, played 13 games as a true freshman, 11 games (six starts) in 2020 and only four games last season. New defensive coordinator Blake Baker has stated that the slight change in the 4-2-5 defense would be the new STAR position which is a hybrid linebacker/safety position that replaces the slot cornerback that Steve Wilks had implored last season. Charleston will likely start opposite Jaylon Carlies as deep safeties while Martez Manuel mans the STAR. Considering his experience playing on a big stage like Clemson and the departure of Shawn Robinson in the secondary means that Charleston will play a valuable role for Missouri. The 6-foot and 190-pound Charleston has 62 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections across three seasons.

DJ Coleman transfers from Jacksonville State of the Atlantic Sun Conference in the FCS. Coleman who stands at 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds, was a two-time FCS All-American in four seasons for the Gamecocks. Due to the 2020 COVID-19 season not counting towards anyone’s eligibility, Coleman has the chance to use the tools that helped him record 17.5 career sacks for Jacksonville State at the SEC level. He racked up 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks a season ago but is only a couple of seasons removed from a nine-sack season. If he can find his 2020 form then he can help a Tigers team that had 29 sacks which ranked 65th in the FBS. Expect Coleman to be a regular in the defensive line rotation and quite likely Mizzou's first defensive end off the bench.



Ty'Ron Hopper comes over from SEC East division foe Florida. The 6-foot-2, 224-pound Hopper, clearly caught the eye of the Tigers coaching staff and how could he not after the day he had in Week 11 at Faurot Field where he recorded 12 tackles and two tackles for loss against Missouri. Hopper should and likely will start right away for the Tigers, and they could use him. To say the linebacker corps (along with the rest of the defense) struggled – may be viewed as an understatement. Blaze Alldredge, the Tigers leading tackler a season ago graduated. Jamie Pettway transferred to Florida Atlantic, while Drinkwitz announced on August 20 that linebackers Chuck Hicks and Carmycah Glass are out for the season. Hopper will help considerably in correcting Missouri’s run defense.



Tyrone Hopper, the older cousin of Ty’Ron, comes over from North Carolina after five seasons. Hopper only played in a pair of games in 2021 before he was sidelined with an injury for the rest of the season. In 2020, Hopper recorded 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and pass deflections. He should find a spot in the defensive line rotation that has ㅡ through fall camp ㅡ appeared to be good depth wise. Our projection is that Hopper will battle for a spot backing up Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat.

Tyrone is the elder of Mizzou's two new Hoppers ()

Jayden Jernigan transferred from Oklahoma State, recent winners of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. Perhaps the biggest transfer acquisition along the defensive line, Jernigan fills a need in the interior that was significantly hurt in the run game which frequently saw running backs get to the second level of the defense more often then not. The 6-foot-1, 285-pounder wanted to come to a place where he could be in line to start and that is likely what he will be doing for Missouri alongside veterans, Darius Robinson, Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat. Jernigan recorded 22 tackles, including two sacks and two tackles for loss last season.

Josh Landry made the move from Waco and the Big 12 champion Baylor Bears. Landry was a four-star defensive line recruit in the Class of 2018, so he has the talent it is just about showcasing it on the field. He only has 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and a blocked kick in 24 games. The 6-foot-2, 286-pounder provides another piece for the defensive line and should find himself getting snaps in the rotation.

The Tigers were able to nab former Rock Bridge’s standout running back Nathaniel Peat after he entered the transfer portal following three seasons at Stanford. In 2021, Peat led the Cardinals in rushing with 404 yards and three touchdowns. He had a lingering “soft tissue” throughout fall camp that limited his participation in practice but when fully healthy he will almost certainly be a part of the running back rotation if not be the leading candidate to start. With the departure of Tyler Badie, who accounted for nearly 2,000 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns, there will be more than enough opportunity for Peat to shoulder at least some of the load. Despite some health issues in camp, Peat looks to be one of Missouri's top ballcarriers early in the season.



Schrader is the surprise of the transfer class so far (Gabe DeArmond)

Cody Schrader comes to Columbia from Division II school Truman State located about 100 miles north in Kirksville. Schrader has admitted to possibly not making out on most people’s eye tests since he was in high school. He’s 5-foot-9 and 217 pounds coming from a Division II school but he shouldn’t be overlooked. Not only was Schrader the Co-GVLC Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,074 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 300 rushes, but Drinkwitz stated that Schrader was the most consistent running back during fall camp. It’s unknown who will start at running back but Schrader has to be amongst the top three candidates to start with Nathaniel Peat and Elijah Young. At the least, he will see the field and be a part of the running back committee.

Buffalo transfer Tyler Stephens seems to be positioned as the Tigers starting tight end. Stephens who can not only line up alongside the offensive line but be flexed out wide should be a welcomed addition for a Tigers team that saw their entire tight end room last season be dismantled. From coach Casey Woods departing for SMU to Niko Hea medically retiring to Daniel Parker Jr. transferring to Oklahoma and Messiah Swinson transferring to Arizona State. Stephens had 15 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown a season ago, and at 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds could serve as a massive red zone threat.

Kristian Williams joins Peat as a transfer coming from the Pac-12, as Williams is transferring from Oregon. The 6-foot-2, 315-pounder recorded 16 tackles and a pass deflection in 14 games a season ago and is another depth piece on a defensive line that is looking to have fresh bodies on the field at all times. Williams will be looking to plug the holes in the interior for a team that finished as the 124th-ranked run defense.

Bonus: Jack Abraham is a bonus for the simple fact that he was brought in to compete for the starting quarterback position and there is a chance he plays but there is also a chance he doesn't take a snap. With Brady Cook being named the starter it is unknown who, if and when a backup quarterback would see the field. It’s not a secret that Drinkwitz wanted a new signal-caller with experience and Abraham, who is entering his seventh season, definitely has that. Although four-star freshman Sam Horn has a lot of potential, it seems that he may not be ready right now if he had to play. There hasn’t been much talk about Tyler Macon and where he projects on the depth chart. Abraham didn’t participate in the public practice held on August 20, due to him getting a “vet day” off. He could’ve actually got the day off or there could be an underlying issue. If Abraham is healthy and available, he would probably be the player most likely to play if Cook couldn’t play for any reason.