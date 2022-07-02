Newcomer Profile: Josh Landry

As we continue to count down the days to fall camp, PowerMizzou is going to profile each of those 20 newcomers who have arrived since the end of spring practices in order to help fans get to know all the new faces on the roster. Today, we profile Baylor transfer defensive lineman Josh Landry .

The Missouri football roster in 2022 will look drastically different than a season ago. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added a whopping 34 scholarship newcomers to the team since last season ended, thus turning over more than one-third of the roster. Nineteen of those newcomers arrived on campus earlier this month to begin summer conditioning.

Landry represented a surprising addition when he announced his intention to transfer from Baylor to Missouri in May. As a Tiger, he’ll try to fight for a spot on the two-deep amid a crowded defensive line room.

Landry, a former four-star recruit, was a significant get for Baylor when he signed with the Bears in the class of 2018. However, he struggled to turn his talent into production. Landry redshirted the 2018 season and logged just two tackles in 2019. In 2020, he saw his role expand, as he played in seven games and recorded 12 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, as well as a blocked kick. Last fall, he slipped back down the depth chart, recorded five tackles in 10 games.

Landry figures to represent a depth piece for Missouri. Drinkwitz essentially said as much last month, when he said the addition of Landry was needed due to an injury to defensive tackle Daniel Robledo, himself a reserve last season. Robledo is expected to be sidelined at least for the first half of this season.

The best-case scenario for Landry figures to be that he works himself into the regular rotation behind the likes of Jayden Jernigan and Darius Robinson. Landry, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, could then position himself for an expanded role in 2023, when those two players graduate.