How the Kansas City Kids have helped Mizzou's cohesiveness

One of the key parts of this year’s Missouri Tiger team is the players' clear relationships with each other.

It’s easy to see from the outside, the Tigers care about each other, they like being around each other and they are always rooting for each other.

“Being in the same locker room, same bus, same plane, same hotel since June, right, the season gets long for a lot of people and slowly but surely, because you’ve been around somebody for so long, you may show up a little bit later to practice or to something else just because you’re tired of the same people,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “Our guys aren’t like that. They show up early and then show up earlier because they can’t wait to see each other and they can’t wait to, obviously, continue to build what we’re building.”

And a big part of helping build those relationships early was having players who already knew each other in some way.

Coming from Kansas City, senior Tamar Bates and juniors Mark Mitchell and Aidan Shaw all grew up playing with or against each other. They’ve known each other for years and came in ready to be a part of something together this season.

“They’ve brought a level of continuity,” Gates said. “They’ve brought a level of talent and belief. They’re proud of what’s on the front of their jerseys. Their modeled relationship spills over into our team’s relationships with each other, because just as long as they’ve known each other, right, even Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell and Tamar Bates, it spills over into their other relationships and they welcome the other guys into the model of ‘This is how I’m gonna treat Mark, but I’m also going to treat you this way although I’ve known you for one month, two months, three months, four months.’ Right?

“It doesn’t matter. They’re just being good people, good teammates and they’re very unselfish and that’s the part that allows a team to grow.”