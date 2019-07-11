More: Missouri 2020 Commitments | Missouri 2020 offers

Missouri's recruiting surge continued on Thursday with the commitment of another talented St. Louis prospect in offensive lineman Jalen St. John.

The 6-foot-4, 302-pound prospect out of Trinity Catholic (Mo.) chose the Tigers over offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, and Auburn, after taking an official visit to Columbia back in June.

The three-star prospect is Missouri's 13th 2020 commitment and seventh from the St. Louis area - joining the likes of Chaminade (Mo.) quarterback Brady Cook, Francis Howell (Mo.) offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer, Kirkwood (Mo.) wide receiver Jay Maclin, Mehlville (Mo.) offensive tackle Mitchell Walters, Lutheran North (Mo.) linebacker Antonio Doyle, East St. Louis (Ill.) defensive end Kevon Billingsley.

St. John is the fourth commitment along the offensive line for the Tigers.