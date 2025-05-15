Mizzou rekindles interest with Christian Brothers DB Nick McClellan

Even if his intentions were never to surprise him, Al Pogue still shocked Nick McClellan on Wednesday.

The Missouri cornerbacks coach visited St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High and spoke with the Class of 2026 safety, but without hearing from the Tigers since the fall, McClellan didn't know if the program was even still interested.

"You're still on our offer list," Pogue told McClellan. "I want to emphasize that really."

Pogue admired McClellan's football IQ, which sparked conversations with safeties coach Jacob Yoro during the 2024 season. McClellan, who visited in September, impressed the Tigers with his versatility, playing quarterback this past year for Christian Brothers College.

"'I know you have a hard work ethic from talking with your coaches,'" McClellan recounted from Pogue. "I was surprised how in depth he went and how he just talked about me."