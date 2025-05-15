Mizzou rekindles interest with Christian Brothers DB Nick McClellan

Even if his intentions were never to surprise him, Al Pogue still shocked Nick McClellan on Wednesday.
The Missouri cornerbacks coach visited St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High and spoke with the Class of 2026 safety, but without hearing from the Tigers since the fall, McClellan didn't know if the program was even still interested.
"You're still on our offer list," Pogue told McClellan. "I want to emphasize that really."
Pogue admired McClellan's football IQ, which sparked conversations with safeties coach Jacob Yoro during the 2024 season. McClellan, who visited in September, impressed the Tigers with his versatility, playing quarterback this past year for Christian Brothers College.
"'I know you have a hard work ethic from talking with your coaches,'" McClellan recounted from Pogue. "I was surprised how in depth he went and how he just talked about me."
Missouri initially offered the soon-to-be three-star whenever his older brother, Jeremiah McClellan, was amid a bustling recruitment in 2023. Nick admitted Jeremiah's recruitment unfolded differently than his own, but he also acknowledged his is far from over.
Nick planned early June camp visits with Lindenwood, Louisville, Northwestern and Mississippi, a program talking more with him. He'll officially visit Kansas State starting June 12, and he wants to add Kansas and Missouri to that schedule.
"My biggest thing is still development and relationships," Nick said. "Because they're all Power Four schools. At the end of the day, they all have top 10 facilities, a nice indoor, all the gear and all that. It's where am I going to be the best me at? And where do I feel like home is?"
During spring practices, Nick played safety every Friday and quarterback every Sunday to give him reps at both positions, but the focus will be more directed to the secondary during his senior season, with a few drives under center.
