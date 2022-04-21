John A. Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters expected to join Mizzou staff

Smithpeters has turned JALC into one of the best junior college programs in the country over the last ten seasons. The Volunteers have gone 241-73 in ten seasons under Smithpeters. That includes eight years of 20 or more wins and at least half a dozen conference coach of the year awards.

Dennis Gates ' coaching staff is nearly complete. PowerMizzou.com has been told by sources that Missouri is in the process of finalizing a contract to add John A. Logan (IL) CC head coach Kyle Smithpeters to Gates' staff. The deal is not officially done, though that could occur as soon as Thursday, according to sources. Barring an 11th-hour change, Smithpeters will be Mizzou's third assistant coach.

Smithpeters has coached eight junior college all-Americans, including point guard Sean East this past season, who was named the national Junior College Player of the Year, the second Volunteer to earn that honor playing for Smithpeters. East committed to Missouri last week.

This is not Smithpeters' first stint on a Division One bench. He was an assistant to Paul Lusk at Missouri State in Lusk's first season taking over for Cuonzo Martin. The Bears finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference that season, but when Matt Imhoff retired as the head coach at John A. Logan, the school tabbed Smithpeters to replace him. Logan has won at least 18 games in every season since Smithpeters took over.

As a player, Smithpeters started his career at Vincennes College before transferring to Southern Illinois where he helped the Salukis to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments under Chris Lowery.

Smithpeters joins Charlton "C.Y." Young and Dickey Nutt on the Missouri staff. Young was named the associate head coach two weeks ago and Nutt was added to the staff last Thursday.

PowerMizzou.com obtained contract details for Young and Nutt earlier this week. Young agreed to a three-year contract worth at least $600,000 annually. Nutt signed a one-year contract for $165,000. The assistant pool available according to Gates' contract is $915,000, which means $150,000 remains for the Smithpeters hire.

The administrative staff for Gates remains somewhat unclear at this time, though PowerMizzou.com has reported that former Cleveland State assistant Ryan Sharbaugh is at Mizzou in an off-court role and Gates' special assistant, Matt Cline, also followed him from Cleveland to Columbia.