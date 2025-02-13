Looking back: Oklahoma

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Here's a look at a few things that jumped out to me last night in Missouri's big win against Oklahoma.
Deep shooting
The Tigers have faced a run of defenses that are very good against 3-point shooters. Missouri did pretty well against Tennessee (12-of-30 for 40 percent), then pretty poorly against Texas A&M (5-of-21 for 23.8 percent).
Then, they barely tried against Oklahoma (4-of-12 for 33.33 percent).
Wednesday’s game set a new season low in 3-point attempts for the Tigers in a game that Caleb Grill appeared in and was the second lowest attempts this season beating only a nine-attempt day against California.
But like California, that’s because the focus was elsewhere.
I was actually kind of annoyed the Tigers heaved up some unnecessary late attempts late, they were 4-of-8 from 3 late in the second half before Mark Mitchell decided he should try a couple, then the Tigers missed another two.
It would have made my stat better and they didn’t need to do it, but oh well. I have to report about what actually happened and not what I wanted to happen.
Either way, the Tigers didn’t attempt nearly their average of 23.42 per game.
Interior offense
This is why the Tigers attempted only 12 3-pointers.
Missouri scored 40 points in the paint with Mitchell leading the way. Once again, only the California game had more (50) in games against major-conference opponents.
The Tigers hadn’t surpassed 32 points in the paint in a conference game before Wednesday night.
Free throws
The Tigers were so good at getting to the free-throw line through the non-conference and early SEC schedule, but recently, they’ve been pretty up and down on the number of attempts each game, though still reguarly outshooting their opponents.
Mizzou went to the line just 19 times against Arkansas, then exploded for 27 attempts against Texas and 39 times against Ole Miss. They fell back with only 10 tries against Mississippi State, but have fully gotten back on track with 29 shots against Tennessee, 20 against Texas A&M and 35 (the most attempts the Tigers have had from the line against a power-conference opponent since 37 against Illinois) against Oklahoma.
Mitchell shot 18 of those himself and made 13, a new career high for the junior who scored a career-high 25 points.
Depth
It helps when you have a nearly 30-point lead late in the game, but the Tigers sent in 14 players at some point against the Sooners. Four ended with fewer than five minutes (Trent Pierce started, but played only 2 minutes, T.O. Barrett played 4, Annor Boateng played 2 and Peyton Marshall played 1) but otherwise, everyone except Aidan Shaw played more than 10 minutes.
The Tigers surprisingly left in some key players late, especially trying to get Mitchell to his career high in points late in the game, leading to him playing 31 minutes after just 24 minutes played against Texas A&M.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.