Looking back: Oklahoma

Here's a look at a few things that jumped out to me last night in Missouri's big win against Oklahoma .

The Tigers have faced a run of defenses that are very good against 3-point shooters. Missouri did pretty well against Tennessee (12-of-30 for 40 percent), then pretty poorly against Texas A&M (5-of-21 for 23.8 percent).

Then, they barely tried against Oklahoma (4-of-12 for 33.33 percent).

Wednesday’s game set a new season low in 3-point attempts for the Tigers in a game that Caleb Grill appeared in and was the second lowest attempts this season beating only a nine-attempt day against California.

But like California, that’s because the focus was elsewhere.

I was actually kind of annoyed the Tigers heaved up some unnecessary late attempts late, they were 4-of-8 from 3 late in the second half before Mark Mitchell decided he should try a couple, then the Tigers missed another two.

It would have made my stat better and they didn’t need to do it, but oh well. I have to report about what actually happened and not what I wanted to happen.

Either way, the Tigers didn’t attempt nearly their average of 23.42 per game.