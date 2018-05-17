Missouri’s spot in the SEC Tournament now lies just nine innings away. The Tigers beat Tennessee 3-2 in 12 innings on Thursday night at Taylor Stadium. Paired with Texas A&M’s win over South Carolina, that means the Tigers need just one win in the next two days to secure the final spot in the conference tournament in Hoover, Alabama next week.

“It’s must-win baseball,” senior third baseman Alex Samples said. “If we lost, we were going to be devastated.”

Thanks to Samples, they didn’t. With runners at first and second and one out in the bottom of the 12th, Tennessee coach Tony Vitello called sophomore Garrett Stallings out of his bullpen. Stallings’ second pitch was the 397th of the game. Samples grounded it back up the middle, just beyond the reach of the diving Andre Lipcius and into center field. Matt Berler raced home with the winning run, giving the Tigers a 3-2 win after some four hours of baseball.

"I thought he was seeing the ball really well and I was hoping he would get up there," head coach Steve Bieser said. "Have a lot of confidence in what he's doing right now."

“Being the guy that gets the opportunity to do it, I’m just so thankful for,” Samples said. “I’ll never forget this.”

The theme of the night up until Samples’ game-winner was dominant pitching.

Missouri ace T.J. Sikkema went seven innings, giving up just one run on six hits. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter for the first time in a start this season. Missouri pitchers struck out 12, but walked only one in 12 innings.

The Tigers didn’t get a lot done on offense themselves. Missouri had just nine hits and struck out 21 times against the Volunteer pitchers. Fourteen of those whiffs came against right-handed sophomore Zach Linginfelter, who was making his first start since the third week of the season. It was the most strikeouts by a Tennessee pitcher in 11 seasons.

“I asked the guys lets get some pitchers pitch counts up,” Bieser said. “They just got behind in the count and you get a guy that’s throwing 95 and has a nasty slider you’re going to get some strikeouts. We did a hell of a job racking up a ton of them.”