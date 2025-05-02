Mid-South Spotlight: Three-stars that could develop into NFL Draft picks

Roderick Tezeno

Dozens of former three-star prospects heard their names called during last week's NFL Draft. Who might be some of the next prospects to outplay their high school ranking? Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman looks at five candidates from the Mid-South.

Bey is an outstanding high school quarterback, but he will be playing elsewhere on the football come Saturdays. Bey, who has FBS offers to play QB, recently clocked a 10.23 in the 100M and turned in a 37.7-inch vertical jump in testing this offseason. Speed is always a coveted commodity in the NFL and Bey has plenty of it. Additionally, Bey's craftiness and ingenuity playing high school QB, evading tacklers in and outside the pocket, and breaking long gashes downfield give even more context to his athletic profile down the road.

Arizona State holds an early commitment from Hugo, who has continued to improve during his run at Cibolo Steele High. Hugo is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, and is a force setting the edge in the run game with juice as a pass-rusher. NFL teams continue to take swings on guys with length, who are bendy and can pressure the quarterback. It also covets edge defenders that can play the run like Hugo.

Defensive line is always a position of need in the NFL, where the game is won from the trenches out. Kennedy Jr. boasts size and athletic traits as a versatile interior DL who is an active run stuffer and has upside as a pass-rusher from the inside, too. Missouri has a rich history of outstanding defensive linemen and the program is high on this three-star DL from Arkansas.

NFL GMs love a first-off-the-bus type of guy and Tezeno Jr. is just that. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is a true multi-sport athlete that shines not only at football, but basketball and also track and field. Tezeno is extremely traitsy with excellent hands and ability to high-point the football and come down with catches through traffic and contact at a high clip. The three-star prospect committed to USC earlier this week.