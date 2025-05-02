Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Peeler visits 2027 WR; Tigers to watch 2026 OT

Wilson Rigg always harped on how great Missouri was to him. The Palmyra (Mo.) High product spent one season with the Tigers in the early 2010s, and now years removed, working for Anna (Tex.) High, he still praises the program to the players he now coaches, including Peyton Miller.

Miller, a three-star interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, received an offer from Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones on Wednesday. Jones, who has been on a recruiting trip through Texas, watched Miller work out. "His character stood out for sure," Miller said, "really great guy, definitely relatable, and it was great to meet him." Jones admired Miller's ability to move around the offensive line at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds. That versatility was crucial in Jones' assessment of the No. 10 interior offensive lineman among rising seniors.

As he hit his normal stops in Memphis, Tennessee, wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler had to check in with Lawrence Britt, a Rivals250 four-star in the 2027 class. Britt has multiple connections to Missouri through his family, and he recently visited the Tigers for the first time in March.

Jones will watch Pete Eglitis work out Sunday at his high school's showcase. Eglitis, a three-star offensive tackle in the 2026 class, visited Missouri twice since January, returning for his most recent trip in March for a spring practice. Depending how this meeting goes, Eglitis could be in line to set up an official visit with the Tigers. Although rated a 5.5 on the Rivals.com scale, the Columbus (Ohio) Watterson tackle has garnered more serious interest this offseason, including from Ohio State.

During his trip through Michigan, tight ends coach Derham Cato stopped by Belleville (Mich.) High to offer Class of 2027 wide receiver Charles Britton. The Tigers liked the first play on the three-star reel from this past season, which was a deep ball he had to adjust his body to. "My athleticism, explosiveness and versatility," Britton said on what Missouri liked from his sophomore season. "They seem great, and I'll have to get down there to see more."

Putting more of a focus into Michigan this spring, Cato handed out an offer to three-star athlete Darryl Flemister on Wednesday. Like other programs, Missouri was not set on one position for the 6-foot, 160-pound athlete, liking the versatility of the Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King sophomore. "I noticed that mizzou put players in the NFL," Flemister said, "and they also develop players for the NFL, and they love their players just like family."

Also offered by Cato on Wednesday, Class of 2027 offensive tackle Mason Halliman loved how fast he's seen Missouri develop lineman for the NFL. The Tigers liked the tackle's athleticism, footwork and pass protection. "I have not watched a lot of Mizzou ball," Halliman said, "but I do know they had a major improvement in the past years, and I bet it will keep trending up with their coaching staff."

Greedy James Jr. got the sense Missouri recruits players to contribute early, and when edges coach Brian Early offered him Wednesday, he noticed how he hit the billing of a big-bodied defensive back the Tigers wanted. "Coach Early said he loved my film and my versatility to play any DB position on the field," James said. "A standout I liked about Missouri is their success in bowl games, with big wins against Ohio State and Iowa."

When Al Davis stopped Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas, he checked in with his Class of 2026 commit, Anthony Kennedy Jr., at Central. The defensive line coach also asked about two other offered recruits in Trey Stewart and Bryson Kennedy, Anthony's younger brother. "Both are having great springs!" Defensive backs coach Gabriel West wrote to MizzouToday.

Missouri handed out at offer to Class of 2027 edge defender Kaden McCarty on Tuesday. The Tigers saw the Houston (Tex.) Cypress Falls sophomore as option to contribute early as a pure pass rusher or play the Jack position while also focusing on development. "We talked about how it's hard to recruit guys out of Texas," McCarty said, "because Texas doesn't have NIL for high schoolers. ... They're trying to get me on campus this summer, so I'm really looking forward to seeing if I can get on campus."