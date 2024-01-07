Missouri continues to bolster their offensive backfield via the portal this offseason as former Appalachian State running back Nate Noel is the latest transfer commitment.

Throughout his four seasons at App State, Noel ran 3,074 total yards which ranks 8th in program history. Other staggering career numbers also include averaging 5.68 yards per carry, 18 career touchdowns, rushing for over 100-yards in 14 games, appeared in 44 total games and started 25.

Noel's best year statistically came in 2021, where he rushed for 1,126 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 80.4 yards per game.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound talent visited Tulane earlier this week before making the trek to Missouri over the weekend.

Noel becomes the second running back commitment via the transfer portal this offseason for the Tigers, joining former Georgia State rusher Marcus Carroll, who gave his pledge to Missouri on December 11th.

Missouri now has an experienced one-two punch in the backfield to replace both Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat, who both graduated.