After three straight .500 regular seasons to start his tenure, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was named the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year on Wednesday after he was able to lead his team to a 10-2 record and a third straight bowl berth in year four.

The honor comes a day after it was revealed the team had seven players make the All-SEC teams with five players being named to the first team.

The team hadn’t won 10 games since the 2014 campaign and their Dec. 29 matchup against No. 7 Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl will be the program's first New Year's Six bowl game.