The Southeastern Conference released its all-conference teams and seven Missouri players found their way on the list. Running back Cody Schrader, fresh off of winning the Burlworth Trophy on Monday for the nation's best player who began his career as a walk-on, was a first-team selection after leading the SEC in rushing yards with 1,499. He also rushed for 13 touchdowns and led the nation in yards per game with 124.9.

Left tackle Javon Foster, is one of two offensive tackles in the FBS with a PFF pass-blocking grade and run-blocking grade north of 80 (min. 100 snaps). Wide receiver Luther Burden III recorded 83 receptions for 1,197 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensive end Darius Robinson led the team in tackles for loss and sacks with 12 and 7.5, respectively, and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine tied for the conference lead in pass deflections with 11, while tying for second in the league in interceptions with four.

Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper and kicker Harrison Mevis were second-team selections. Hopper recorded 55 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and three pass deflections in 10 games. Mevis connected on 43-of-44 PATs and 24-of-30 (80%) of his field goals.