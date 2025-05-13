The week that was: May 5-11

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

We’ve just about hit the end of the school year, but it was still another good week for Missouri Tiger athletics. Here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover with links to what we did.

Football

Men's Basketball

I dove a bit deeper into the Tigers’ addition of Jayden Stone to start the week.

Women's Basketball

I recapped coach Kellie Harper’s first month with the team.

Softball

Baseball

Women's Golf