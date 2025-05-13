The week that was: May 5-11

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
We’ve just about hit the end of the school year, but it was still another good week for Missouri Tiger athletics.
Here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover with links to what we did.
Football
Kenny started the week with a story about Miami commit Jordan Campbell setting a visit with Mizzou, then he wrote about Isaac Jensen recapping an in-home visit, but adding a recruiting notebook all on Monday.
Then I wrote about Ahmad Hardy and how he wants to keep his jersey clean.
Kenny added a recruiting notebook on Wednesday and wrote about Curtis Luper using his Oklahoma roots.
Then I started a series talking about the biggest roster changes for Mizzou’s upcoming opponents with Central Arkansas.
Kenny wrote about Jacob Yoro getting an in-person look at Brayden Reilly, then he added a story about the Tigers’ targets at De Smet. He also wrote about Julian Walker thinking about an official visit.
Kenny added a recruiting notebook on Friday, then wrote about Jack Lange building his confidence through show choir.
Kenny ended the week with a story about Brian Clark II receiving an offer.
Men's Basketball
I dove a bit deeper into the Tigers’ addition of Jayden Stone to start the week.
Women's Basketball
I recapped coach Kellie Harper’s first month with the team.
Softball
The Tiger softball team completed the season with a 1-0 loss to Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Here is a recap of the final game.
I also posted my final photo gallery of the softball season.
And catcher Julia Crenshaw was named All-SEC. Here is my story on the honor.
Baseball
I started the week with a story about Missouri coach Kerrick Jackson and the future of Mizzou baseball.
Then the Tigers opened their week losing the Border War 6-5.
I also posted three photo galleries from the game. Here is Part 1, here is Part 2 and here is Part 3.
And I wrote about how the Tigers had to get out of their own way. Which they did as Missouri finally got in the win column in conference play as the Tigers went to College Station and swept preseason No. 1 Texas A&M.
Here is a recap of Game 1, here is a recap of Game 2 and here is a recap of Game 3.
I also wrote this weekend about Brock Lucas living his dream of playing for the Tigers.
Women's Golf
Ffion Tynan represented the Tigers at the NCAA Regional in Norman.
The senior recorded eight consecutive top-15 finishes to land inside the top-200 golfers in the NCAA and became the Tigers’ first individual qualifier for an NCAA regional since Jessica Yuen in 2021.
She finished 55th overall with a 54-hole score of 14-over 230.
Tynan opened the tournament with a 7-over 79 in the first round, then improved her performance to a 1-over 73 on Day 2. She finished with a 6-over 78 in the final round. Her performance was highlighted by two birdies on the back-nine of the second round.
Tynan finished her senior season with three top-10 finishes, including her first career topfive finish at the Johnie Imes Invitational.
