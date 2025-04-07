Mizzou baseball swept at Arkansas

(Photo by Nathan Ray Seebeck - USA TODAY Sports)

The Missouri Tigers went on the road to face the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks and played a total of 21 innings in three games while getting outscored 51-9. The series was originally scheduled for a single game Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but with rain rolling through on Friday, it was pushed to a Saturday game and a Sunday doubleheader. On Saturday, Arkansas won 21-3, then the Razorbacks won 14-4 to start the doubleheader and 16-2 to end it. Here’s a recap of the action.

Game 1

The Razorbacks jumped ahead with two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Tigers tied the game with two runs in the third. The Razorbacks pulled away with two runs in the bottom of the third, five in the fourth, five more in the fifth and seven in the sixth. Missouri added one more run in the fifth. The Tigers two runs in the third came on a Keegan Knutson double that scored Jediar Hernandez and a Kaden Peer groundout that scored Peyton Basler. In the fifth, Knutson hit a sacrifice fly to score Hernandez. Missouri had three total hits, the RBI double for Knutson, who ended 1-for-2 with two RBI, a double from Hernanez that led him to go 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk, and a double from Basler who ended 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Kaden Jacobi started for the Tigers, allowing eight runs on eight hits, four walks and two hit batters in 3.2 innings. He struck out seven. Ben Smith pitched the next .2, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks. Cayden Nicoletto pitched the next .2, allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks. Jaylen Merchant did not get an out to start the sixth, but allowed five runs on one hit, three walks and a hit batter. Kadden Drew came on next and got an out, but allowed two runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. His one out was a strikeout. Seth McCartney got the final two outs, both on strikeouts, and allowed a walk.

Game 2

Missouri jumped ahead with two runs in the top of the first, but Arkansas responded with a run in the bottom half of the opening frame and three more in the second to take the lead. The Tigers tied the game at four with two runs in the top of the third, but the Razorbacks retook the advantage with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, then added seven in the fourth and one in the sixth to end the game early once again. The Tigers scored in the first when Cameron Benson singled to score Knutson and Nicoletto singled to score Peer. In the third, Knutson scored on a throwing error and Mateo Serna sacrifice bunted to score Peer. The Tigers had six hits, led by Chris Patterson with a 2-for-3 day. Knutson went 1-for-3 with a hit, a walk and two runs scored, while Peer had one hit and two runs scored. Benson had one hit and an RBI, as did Nicoletto. Brady Kehlenbrink started and pitched the first 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two. Brock Lucas pitched the next two innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks. He struck out four batters. James Vaughn allowed one run on two hits and a walk across 1.2 innings, striking out two, then Victor Christal pitched the final inning and allowed a run on two hits and a hit batter, while striking out one.

Game 3

The Tigers jumped ahead with a run in the top of the first, but Arkansas scored five in the bottom of the first, two in the second, five in the third and four in the sixth. The Tigers added one in the top of the third. In the first, Knutson scored on a dropped third strike to Tyler Macon, then in the third Peer singled to score Knutson. Missouri had four hits. Knutson went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Peer had a hit and an RBI. Pierre Seals went 1-for-2 and Patterson went 1-for-3. Tony Neubeck got the first two outs, but allowed five runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out one. PJ Green pitched the next 1.2 innings and allowed seven runs on four hits and three walks. Xavier Lovett threw the next 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out three. Nicoletto got the final out, allowing two hits.

