Florida’s first season under head coach Todd Golden went sideways in a hurry. Halfway through SEC play, the Gators had a 6-3 conference record and looked to be inside the NCAA tournament bubble. But UF dropped each of its next three games, and while the team ended the skid in its next matchup, it also lost star big man Colin Castleton to injury for the rest of the season. The Gators went 2-5 down the stretch without Castleton, getting bounced in the first round of both the league tournament and NIT.

Golden, who was hailed for his analytical approach during his time at San Francisco, reoriented his roster toward the perimeter this offseason, bringing in the top-ranked transfer class as rated by EvanMiya.com. Florida was No. 139 in adjusted offensive efficiency last season according to KenPom and connected on just 31.4% of its 3-pointers. Golden’s hope is that, with the new additions, his team will be tougher to contain on that end.

The Gators are relying on Riley Kugel developing into the team’s go-to option after establishing himself as one of the SEC’s best freshmen last year. In the final 10 games of the season, Kugel averaged 17.3 points per game. If he can maintain that kind of production this season, he’ll be on track to make an All-SEC team. Golden also gets his best shooter back in returning junior Will Richard, who knocked down 39.8% of his 3-pointers and will be vital in spacing the floor for the team.

Richard may have to come off the bench because of who Golden brought in, though. UC Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin will likely be tabbed as the team’s starting point guard with Iona transfer Walter Clayton Jr. slotting in as a combo guard. Both players proved capable of filling it up at the mid-major level and will now be called on to do the same in the SEC. With Kugel, Richard, Pullin and Clayton, Golden has four players for three starting spots but will play all of them heavy minutes and mix up his combinations in putting them on the floor. The rest of the backcourt rotation will feature returning sophomore Denzel Aberdeen, who could fill in as a backup point guard, and San Francisco transfer Julian Rishwain, who should know Golden’s system well after playing for him with the Dons.

Florida might see a little bit of a step back in the frontcourt with the loss of Castleton. Micah Handlogten was named the Sun Belt Freshman year after a dominant defensive season swatting 2.3 shots per game and will claim Castleton’s spot at center but isn’t as skilled offensively as the Gators’ leading scorer was. Golden also added Seton Hall transfer Tyrese Samuel, who should bolster the team’s defense even further after registering a block 3.6% of possessions and a steal on 2.8% of possessions according to KenPom, each mark ranking in the top 300 of all NCAA Division I players. Yale transfer E.J. Jarvis will be crucial off the bench, especially if either Handlogten or Samuel get into foul trouble. Returning sophomore Aleks Szymczyk could also take on a bigger role after seeing spot minutes as a rookie.

Freshmen forwards Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh could end up being contributors as well. Condon fits the bill as an archetypical Australian big man who uses his size to frustrate opponents. And at 6-foot-9, Haugh has the length and athleticism to play at the four or slide to the wing in a pinch.

The Gators got the better of Mizzou when the two teams played in Gainesville, Fla. last season. The Tigers will get two opportunities to get their first win against Golden. If Florida’s newcomers click, it might be easier said than done.