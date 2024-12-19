Mizzou commit Anthony Kennedy Jr. boasts 'scary' potential

The Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been updated and now it’s time to break down each position.
Hear directly from Eli Drinkwitz, Theo Wease and Kristian Williams.
Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media Wednesday to talk about the bowl game and the transfer portal.
Let’s take a look around some Missouri transfer portal targets who are still in the market.
Let’s keep meeting all the new Tigers with a deep dive into West Virginia transfer linebacker Josiah Trotter.
