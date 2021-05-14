Mizzou rallies late but falls to Florida in SEC softball semis

“We just played a World Series game," coach Larissa Anderson said after the game. "I mean, Florida’s going to be in the World Series, and we just took them to the wire, and we had our opportunities to win it, and now we gotta gain that experience to be able to shut the door."

The Tigers would fight to the very end, and after a heroic home run that gave them a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, looked like they might advance to the SEC title game for the first time since 2013. But unlike yesterday’s game, Missouri would fall short in a heartbreaking 7-6 loss. Mizzou (38-15) will now await to learn its postseason fate during the NCAA tournament selection show on Sunday.

Yesterday, Mizzou got revenge over the LSU Tigers in the second round of the SEC tournament. Today, Mizzou looked to get revenge over another team that took two of three from them in the regular season as they faced the No. 1 seed Florida Gators.

Like in their two of their three previous matchups, Mizzou took advantage early in the game with back-to-back singles by Brooke Wilmes and SEC freshman of the year Jenna Laird. Two batters later, Cassidy Chaumont grounded out but scored Wilmes to score for a 1-0 lead.

Florida would even the score in the bottom of the second inning and would take the lead in the bottom of the third with a two-run home run by Kendyl Lindaman. A RBI double by Charla Echols extended the Gator lead, then Echols stole home, making Missouri's deficit 5-1.

Kendyll Bailey answer with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning — a preview of what would happen in the seventh inning. In the final frame, Tigers were down to their final out of the game, setting up a do or die situation. Chaumont doubled into center field, which was followed by Florida pitcher Katie Chronister walking Kimberly Wert. Cayla Kessinger then singled up the middle, bringing home Abby George, who pinch-ran for Chaumont, making it a two-run game with two aboard. The next batter, Emma Raabe would give the Tigers a 6-5 lead. Down to the team's final strike and facing a full count, Raabe homered into left center field.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, their late game comeback fell short. Florida got two runners on base before Missouri recorded an out, and Lindaman’s sacrifice fly brought home Adams for the game-tying run. The Gators walked off when Katie Kistler scored on a fielding error.

Megan Schumacher, Laurin Krings and Emma Nichols (6-3) all pitched for the Tigers in the matchup. Schumacher started and pitched 2.1 innings but gave up seven hits. She was replaced by Krings, who struck out four Gators over 3.2 innings. Nichols picked up the loss as she pitched in the bottom of the seventh.

“I expect them to be able to go to the World Series, to go out and host a regional and go on to Super Regionals and go to the World Series because that's what we're capable of doing, and they gotta believe in that,” Anderson said of her team. “They have to feel really good about what they had and the opportunity that they had and really truly believe that they have an opportunity to go to the World Series.”