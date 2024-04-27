Missouri stayed red-hot on the recruiting trail, landing its latest commitment from DeSmet (Mo.) three-star linebacker Jason King . King announced his commitment on Saturday afternoon.

"Their defense fits me really well and the chance to compete for national championships for the in-state school really stood out to me," he said.

King has been on Missouri's campus numerous times and his comfort level with the coaching staff, the defensive scheme, and staying close to home all played into his decision.

The Tigers' staff has been making a strong push for the 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect since picking up an offer back in July of last year.

King has been on Missouri's campus numerous times, most recently for the Tigers' junior day event back in late January.

Throughout his recruiting process, King has established a strong rapport with Tigers linebackers coach D.J. Smith, which was also a big factor in his decision.

"Coach Smith is great and he has a really impressive history of the linebackers he's coached along with making it to the NFL himself," King noted. "He's a funny coach and has a good sense of humor."

"He likes my versatility, physicality, speed, and awareness."

King is coming off a big junior season, where he recorded 90 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and four sacks playing both inside and outside linebacker spots. Those numbers helped earn King First-Team All Conference, First-Team All-District, and Second-Team All-State honors.

King chose Missouri over the likes Kansas and Kansas State, two other programs he was planning to take summer officials with. Tennessee, Kentucky, Washington, Arkansas, Baylor, and Indiana were other notable offers.

With King in the fold, Missouri now has six total commitment in their 2025 recruiting class. He is the second linebacker pledge for the Tigers, joining four-star product Dante McClellan, who committed to Missouri on Monday.

Missouri also picked up commitments from three-star defensive end Joshua Lewis and Rivals250 offensive tackle Jack Lange this week as well.