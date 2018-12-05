Barry Odom and Missouri have agreed to a new contract the school announced today. The University's Board of Curators unanimously approved a contract extension through the 2024 season.

The new deal will pay Odom $3.05 million per season guaranteed for the length of the deal. That is an increase from the $2.35 million he made last season. The overall buyout has not changed. If Odom is to be fired prior to the end of the contract, Missouri would owe him his base salary of $450,000 for each year remaining on the contract. In addition, he would receive money from a deferred compensation fund. That fund is approximately $350,000 after his first three years and will increase by $100,000 each year. If he were fired today, Missouri would owe Odom $3 million.

“Coach Odom has a tremendous passion for teaching and developing our student-athletes, on and off the field, which aligns well with our departmental philosophy to Win it Right,” Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said. “With this new contract, we felt it was important to recognize Coach Odom’s commitment to our football program and University, and we look forward to his continued leadership and watching him make a positive difference in the lives of our student-athletes.”

“I’m excited and thankful to lead our program and student-athletes for years to come,” said Odom in a University release. “I have great admiration for our leadership team of President Choi, Chancellor Cartwright and the Board of Curators, and thank them for this opportunity. I’m excited to move forward with Jim Sterk, we have the same vision in building Mizzou Football and providing a platform for our young men to be successful in all aspects of their lives. We have a great staff in place who care about winning the right way and I’m appreciative of their efforts. I’m grateful for our players, and I’m honored to be their coach. I want to give them the very best every single day.”

The contract has incentives that could top out at $1.85 million per season, meaning the maximum Odom can make in a year is about $4.9 million. A bowl bid in any season earns him an automatic $37,500 raise. There is also a clause stating that after any season in which Missouri wins at least nine games (including the post-season), the deal will automatically be extended for an additional year. There is no language in the contract regarding money for assistants, but a source familiar with the deal told PowerMizzou.com that Missouri has committed to increased money for the assistant coach pool.

Odom was hired in December of 2015 and agreed to a five-year contract. After last season, Missouri added two years to his original deal, keeping the coach under contract through the 2022 season, but adding no financial value to his original agreement.

Missouri went 8-4 this season, closing the regular season with four consecutive wins. The Tigers were ranked No. 23 in the most recent College Football Playoff Top 25. If Mizzou finishes the season in the top 25, Odom will earn a $25,000 bonus. Odom's record through three seasons is 19-18. The team has increased its win total in each of his three seasons.

A report surfaced last week that Odom and Louisville had "mutual interest" if the Cardinals were unable to work out a deal with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm. But the next day, Odom told PowerMizzou.com that he had "zero interest" in the Louisville opening.

We will have more details shortly.