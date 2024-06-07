PowerMizzou will make a position-by-position comparison. Next up, are the defensive tackles. We'll do just the top four scholarship players on the depth chart for this group.

Spring ball and the spring transfer portal are long behind us, which means Missouri's roster is taking more of a definitive shape. So now is as good a time as any, to compare the 2023 team to this year's team.

Kristian Williams is the only player from the four-man unit in 2023 who will be returning this fall. He racked up 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He's the only player with a solidified spot (as the starter) in the defensive tackle rotation entering fall camp. He should have more reps than everyone even if it’s by a little and another year of experience doesn’t hurt.

It’ll be a little harder since he doesn’t have a first-round pick getting some extra attention but he should be alright.

Jayden Jernigan had a much better year in 2023 than in 2022 with him recording 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. All of those stats were up compared to the prior year.

However, Chris McClellan (on paper) seems to be an upgrade.

McClellan transferred to Mizzou this offseason after two productive seasons at Florida. As a freshman in 2022, he recorded 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Last season, he put up comparable stats to his 2022 season with 23 tackles, a tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Jernigan was an undersized defensive tackle at 280 pounds.McClellan will be one of the bigger players on the team at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds. So, expect him to be more of a presence plugging up gaps in the run game.

The former four-star prospect isn't a lock to start but he will almost certainly be in the rotation and will probably go into camp as the projected DT2.

Josh Landry had the most tackles of any defensive tackle last year with 32 to go along with 2.5 tackles for loss. The 2023 campaign was far and away the best season of his career and led to him getting a rookie minicamp invite by the Detroit Lions following the 2024 NFL Draft.