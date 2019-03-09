Ticker
Post-Game Video: Cuonzo Martin

Gabe DeArmond
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.

Hear from Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin after the Tigers' 73-68 loss to Ole Miss to end the regular season.

