Missouri concluded its spring football practices with the Black and Gold game on April 13. Before settling in for the summer and shifting our focus forward to fall camp, we will take a look back at what we learned during the spring for each position group, as well as where the depth chart currently stands. Today, we look at the linebackers. Previous positions: Quarterback Running back Wide receiver Tight end Offensive line Defensive tackle Defensive end

Cale Garrett will anchor the Missouri defense again this season. Jordan Kodner

DEPTH CHART

1. Cale Garrett, Sr. (Mike)/ Nick Bolton, So. (Will) 2. Jamal Brooks, So./ Jacob Trump, Sr. 3. Cameron Wilkins, So./Aubrey Miller, Jr.



THE SKINNY

Missouri made a bit of a change on its depth chart this offseason by classifying what was formerly the strongside linebacker position as a strong safety. In reality, however, little should change with how the defense aligns on the field. We’ll discuss that position, which was manned by Brandon Lee and Ronnell Perkins a season ago, in the safety breakdown. Today's breakdown is all about Cale Garrett and Nick Bolton, who figure to play the vast majority of meaningful snaps next season. Garrett, who tied for the SEC lead in solo tackles a season ago, will serve as the heartbeat for the entire defense. Not only has he shown a rare nose for the ball and finishing ability when he meets a ball-carrier, Garrett calls the signals for the defense. Don’t expect him to come off the field often next season. If he does, Jamal Brooks and Cameron Wilkins would be in line to play. Bolton will face the significant challenge of replacing Terez Hall at the weakside spot, but his coaches and teammates seem to think he is ready to do so. Bolton earned rave reviews prior to last season and continues to draw high praise for his football IQ. He looks to have separated himself from the pack at the weakside position. Providing depth behind Bolton will be Jacob Trump, Aubrey Miller Jr. and Gerald Nathan Jr.



Sophomore Nick Bolton appears to be in line to play a huge role this season.

SPRING TAKEAWAY

In the words of Garrett, Bolton is “our guy” at the weakside spot. Bolton worked with the first team throughout spring practices, and he was the only weakside linebacker to suit up for the Black unit during the spring game. Even further illustrating how sold the coaching staff is on Bolton, he played well into the fourth quarter during the scrimmage, long after most starters had been swapped for backups. The coaching staff appears to be preparing Bolton for an every-down role this season.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

There’s plenty of talent on the roster behind Garrett and Bolton, and it remains to be clear exactly what roles those players will have this season. Perhaps the most intriguing player behind them is Miller. Miller, a gifted athlete who impressed during last year’s spring game, appeared at one point to be the heir-apparent to Hall, but a lack of consistency and some off-field issues dropped him down the depth chart last season. By all accounts, Miller had a much better spring this year, which could lead to some sort of role on defense. But with Bolton as the clear starter at the weakside spot, how exactly Miller can contribute remains to be seen.

QUOTABLE