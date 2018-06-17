With Drew Lock set to graduate after the 2018 season, Missouri’s future at the quarterback position is murky. Sunday, the Tigers added another name to the competition in 3-star prospect Connor Bazelak.

Bazelak, a pro-style passer from Archbishop Alter (Oh.) announced his commitment with a tweet. He is the fourth commitment in the Tigers’ 2019 class, joining Aidan Harrison, Jack Buford and Anthony Watkins. He’s the first quarterback commitment in the class.