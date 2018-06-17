Quarterback prospect Connor Bazelak picks Missouri
COMMITTED!! 🐯#MIZZOU pic.twitter.com/TAgil7XyoH— Connor Bazelak (@BazelakConnor) June 17, 2018
With Drew Lock set to graduate after the 2018 season, Missouri’s future at the quarterback position is murky. Sunday, the Tigers added another name to the competition in 3-star prospect Connor Bazelak.
Bazelak, a pro-style passer from Archbishop Alter (Oh.) announced his commitment with a tweet. He is the fourth commitment in the Tigers’ 2019 class, joining Aidan Harrison, Jack Buford and Anthony Watkins. He’s the first quarterback commitment in the class.
Bazelak took an unofficial visit to Missouri in March, then returned for an official visit last weekend. He told PowerMizzou that he was particularly impressed by offensive coordinator Derek Dooley.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect has received scholarship offers from 25 programs, including three other SEC schools: Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.