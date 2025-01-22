Ranking Tiger portal additions on offense

I ranked the Tiger portal additions on defense last week, you can find that here. Now let’s flip around to the offense and do some rankings. I’m going to kick this off by saying I’m not including Beau Pribula in this ranking. If he’s the starting quarterback, then he’s No. 1. You don’t get more important as an addition than the new starting quarterback. Also, we’re ranking value added for the 2025 season specifically. OK? Moving on.

1. Ahmad Hardy, running back

With the way the Tigers have run their offense the past few years, having a strong zone-scheme running back is about as important as you can get. I don’t know if Ahmad Hardy is going to be incredible, but running the ball is what has made the offense go the past few years and I have a feeling the TIgers are going to turn to the ground game even more with Pribula. Having someone who is not only talented enough to control the ground game, but is a big enough threat that defenses have to respect any option or fake handoff to him, will open up possibilities for Pribula and any extra space is going to be big for him.

2. Johnny Williams, offensive tackle

Along with that focus on the running game requires a focus on the offensive line. After losing three starters, the Tigers had a lot of work to do to fill spots. And in Mizzou’s third move came its biggest addition. Johnny Williams didn’t play much at West Virginia the past two years, but he’s physically gifted and stands at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds. He’s a huge body that should slot in at one of the starting tackle slots. The reason he’s ranked No. 99 in the Rivals Transfer Tracker is because he’s got a few years to continue developing, instead of the Tigers’ other offensive line additions who will run out of eligibility soon, but I also think he’s the most gifted of the group. If Williams can slot in and become a strong starting tackle, that will be incredibly important this season.

3. Keagen Trost, offensive tackle

Now let’s move to the other side of the line and talk about the other starting tackle. I have some trouble valuing the difference between offensive linemen and skill position players, but when you’re replacing both starting tackles, those become incredibly important moves. The zone/stretch running scheme the Tigers like to run and will best utilize Hardy require strong blocking on the outside of the line. Keagen Trost has been in college football for a long time and the Tigers are going to need him to show that experience throughout the season if the offense is going to click.

4. Kevin Coleman, wide receiver

This is why I felt weird about this ranking. Kevin Coleman comes in and is automatically WR1, but he’s No. 4 on the ranking? I think if the Tigers were a more pass-heavy offense or had brought in a different portal quarterback, he would be higher in the ranking, but he falls because I’m not confident in just how much passing Kirby Moore is going to want to do with Pribula and a stable of strong running backs. If you’re able to effectively run the ball and play solid defense, why throw a ton? Coleman is clearly a valuable addition and kicked off a great transfer portal season for Mizzou, but I think the additions to stabilize the run game just play more into what the strength of next year’s team is going to be offensively. Though if there is less passing to go around, having a strong main target to reliably go to in those situations is incredibly important.

5. Dominick Giudice, inside offensive lineman

That leaves us with Dominick Giudice, who I’m not super impressed with. There’s been some discussion about him taking an open guard spot, but I’m not sure. I think Giudice was a move to get a replacement for Drake Heismeyer at the backup center spot behind Connor Tollison as he recovers from his injury. I think the open guard spot is where the Tigers have competition among the younger guys already on roster, while Giudice slides in at center if Tollison needs extra snaps off or some time to recover.

Vince Brown, tight end