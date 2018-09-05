Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-05 20:48:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Counts: UT-Martin

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
PowerMizzou.com and Rivals.com are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

Each week, one of the first features we'll have is the snap count. Usually, this will be up within a day or two after Saturday's game. This week, it's a bit later due to the brand new partnership.

Check out the number of snaps each Mizzou player took on both sides of the ball in the 51-14 win over Tennessee-Martin.

Rcircy6qbwilawp7w7qb
Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylor Powell
Jordan Kodner
Quarterback
Player Snaps Pass Run

Drew Lock

56

28

28

Taylor Powell

24

11

13

Micah Wilson

5

0

5
Fyxotpjapq4qbkchptvb
Freshman RB Tyler Badie
Jordan Kodner
Running Back
Player Snaps Pass Run

Larry Rountree III

30

15

15

Damarea Crockett

21

8

13

Tyler Badie

23

11

12

Dawson Downing

14

5

9
R1yneharyyzejfsmmiuk
Senior WR Emanuel Hall
Jordan Kodner
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Pass Run

Nate Brown

49

24

25

Emanuel Hall

45

23

22

Johnathon Johnson

23

14

9

Jalen Knox

22

13

9

Kam Scott

22

12

10

Dominic Gicinto

21

14

7

Alex Ofodile

11

3

8

Khmari Thompson

9

0

9

Barrett Bannister

9

1

8
Jz9jtaw6thoe0cijfu1a
Sophomore TE Albert Okwuegbunam
Jordan Kodner
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Pass Run

Albert Okwuegbunam

40

17

23

Kendall Blanton

53

26

27

Daniel Parker Jr.

5

0

5

Logan Christopherson

20

8

12

Brendan Scales

8

1

7
Pmo2iycumyhxfzfbutgn
Senior RT Paul Adams
Jordan Kodner
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Pass Run

Yasir Durant

62

31

31

Paul Adams

62

31

31

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

62

31

31

Samson Bailey

43

21

22

Case Cook

42

18

24

Trystan Colon-Castillo

39

19

20

Jonah Dubinski

34

18

16

Larry Borom

23

8

15

Hyrin White

23

8

15

Mike Ruth

23

8

15

Xavier Delgado

12

2

10
Bdwp22cszrmswg31hmlt
Defensive tackles Terry Beckner Jr. and Jordan Elliott
Jordan Kodner
Defensive Line
Player Snaps Pass Run

Chris Turner

32

17

15

Nate Anderson

25

17

8

Kobie Whiteside

24

17

7

Tre Williams

23

13

10

Terry Beckner Jr.

22

11

11

Jordan Elliott

21

15

6

Walter Palmore

17

9

8

Akial Byers

17

9

8

Trajan Jeffcoat

16

9

7

Franklin Agbasimere

15

13

2

Jatorian Hansford

10

4

6

Markell Utsey

7

3

4

Antar Thompson

7

4

3

Myles Eaddy

3

2

1
Lgcatw0uayvpifhkx93f
LB Cale Garrett
Jordan Kodner
Linebackers
Player Snaps Pass Run

Cale Garrett

45

27

18

Terez Hall

42

25

17

Brandon Lee

41

24

17

Nick Bolton

10

7

3

Jamal Brooks

10

5

5

Aubrey Miller Jr.

10

5

5

Jacob Trump

6

4

2

Ronnell Perkins

20

12

8
Op5kjqg8pxtbmmydpmww
Cornerback DeMarkus Acy
Jordan Kodner
Cornerback
Player Snaps Pass Run

Adam Sparks

42

26

16

DeMarkus Acy

34

21

13

Terry Petry

20

12

8

Christian Holmes

19

11

8

Jarvis Ware

10

5

5
Gji4wh01mtyrx36vwnvb
Safety Khalil Oliver
Jordan Kodner
Safeties
Player Snaps Pass Run

Joshuah Bledsoe

40

23

17

Cam Hilton

33

20

13

Khalil Oliver

31

19

12

Tyree Gillespie

10

7

3

Jordan Ulmer

10

5

5
