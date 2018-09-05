Snap Counts: UT-Martin
PowerMizzou.com and Rivals.com are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
Each week, one of the first features we'll have is the snap count. Usually, this will be up within a day or two after Saturday's game. This week, it's a bit later due to the brand new partnership.
Check out the number of snaps each Mizzou player took on both sides of the ball in the 51-14 win over Tennessee-Martin.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Drew Lock
|
56
|
28
|
28
|
Taylor Powell
|
24
|
11
|
13
|
Micah Wilson
|
5
|
0
|
5
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Larry Rountree III
|
30
|
15
|
15
|
Damarea Crockett
|
21
|
8
|
13
|
Tyler Badie
|
23
|
11
|
12
|
Dawson Downing
|
14
|
5
|
9
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Nate Brown
|
49
|
24
|
25
|
Emanuel Hall
|
45
|
23
|
22
|
Johnathon Johnson
|
23
|
14
|
9
|
Jalen Knox
|
22
|
13
|
9
|
Kam Scott
|
22
|
12
|
10
|
Dominic Gicinto
|
21
|
14
|
7
|
Alex Ofodile
|
11
|
3
|
8
|
Khmari Thompson
|
9
|
0
|
9
|
Barrett Bannister
|
9
|
1
|
8
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Albert Okwuegbunam
|
40
|
17
|
23
|
Kendall Blanton
|
53
|
26
|
27
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
Logan Christopherson
|
20
|
8
|
12
|
Brendan Scales
|
8
|
1
|
7
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Yasir Durant
|
62
|
31
|
31
|
Paul Adams
|
62
|
31
|
31
|
Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
|
62
|
31
|
31
|
Samson Bailey
|
43
|
21
|
22
|
Case Cook
|
42
|
18
|
24
|
Trystan Colon-Castillo
|
39
|
19
|
20
|
Jonah Dubinski
|
34
|
18
|
16
|
Larry Borom
|
23
|
8
|
15
|
Hyrin White
|
23
|
8
|
15
|
Mike Ruth
|
23
|
8
|
15
|
Xavier Delgado
|
12
|
2
|
10
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Chris Turner
|
32
|
17
|
15
|
Nate Anderson
|
25
|
17
|
8
|
Kobie Whiteside
|
24
|
17
|
7
|
Tre Williams
|
23
|
13
|
10
|
Terry Beckner Jr.
|
22
|
11
|
11
|
Jordan Elliott
|
21
|
15
|
6
|
Walter Palmore
|
17
|
9
|
8
|
Akial Byers
|
17
|
9
|
8
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
16
|
9
|
7
|
Franklin Agbasimere
|
15
|
13
|
2
|
Jatorian Hansford
|
10
|
4
|
6
|
Markell Utsey
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
Antar Thompson
|
7
|
4
|
3
|
Myles Eaddy
|
3
|
2
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Cale Garrett
|
45
|
27
|
18
|
Terez Hall
|
42
|
25
|
17
|
Brandon Lee
|
41
|
24
|
17
|
Nick Bolton
|
10
|
7
|
3
|
Jamal Brooks
|
10
|
5
|
5
|
Aubrey Miller Jr.
|
10
|
5
|
5
|
Jacob Trump
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
Ronnell Perkins
|
20
|
12
|
8
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Adam Sparks
|
42
|
26
|
16
|
DeMarkus Acy
|
34
|
21
|
13
|
Terry Petry
|
20
|
12
|
8
|
Christian Holmes
|
19
|
11
|
8
|
Jarvis Ware
|
10
|
5
|
5
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
40
|
23
|
17
|
Cam Hilton
|
33
|
20
|
13
|
Khalil Oliver
|
31
|
19
|
12
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
10
|
7
|
3
|
Jordan Ulmer
|
10
|
5
|
5