PowerMizzou.com and Rivals.com are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

Each week, one of the first features we'll have is the snap count. Usually, this will be up within a day or two after Saturday's game. This week, it's a bit later due to the brand new partnership.

Check out the number of snaps each Mizzou player took on both sides of the ball in the 51-14 win over Tennessee-Martin.