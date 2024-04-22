A source confirmed to PowerMizzou.com that Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch is expected to take the same position at Missouri. An announcement from the school could come as soon as today, though more likely later in the week after confirmation of the hire from the University's Board of Curators. Sources said the deal is not yet done, but is expected to happen.

Advertisement

Desiree Reed-Francois left Mizzou to take the AD job at Arizona in mid-February. After an exhaustive search that lasted more than nine weeks, Mizzou finally has her replacement. "It seems that everybody would like to be a athletic director in the SEC," Curator Bob Blitz said last week. "There are certain general characteristics that make a good athletic director and those are very important. We all know what they are. We all have a good idea of that. But just as important is that you have to get down into the specifics. What fits Missouri, does somebody want to live in Columbia, Missouri? Do they want to make it their home here? Are they going to get along with the administration are they going to get along with the board? So we're trying to do a thorough job, come up from a great list of candidates to get the best athletic director possible and my guess is we're getting close."