Missouri will start its approach toward the 2023 campaign with the first day of spring practice in early March. Until then, we will preview the 2023 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next, is the safeties.

The starters: The safety group along with the defensive line are the only groups to lose a starter at their respective positions. Defensive ends DJ Coleman and Isaiah McGuire declared for the NFL Draft along with STAR safety and team captain Martez Manuel.

Manuel was one of many beneficiaries of defensive coordinator Blake Baker's slighlty altered 4-2-5 defense with a STAR safety instead of the slot corner the defense had under Steve Wilks.

Manuel recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks (third on the team behind McGuire and Coleman), two pass deflections and a forced fumble.

However, even though the team will lose a veteran leader who produced really well in the secondary an argument can be made that there won't be much of a drop-off from an on-the-field standpoint with Daylan Carnell taking over.

Carnell got his first start in the Gasparilla Bowl versus Wake Forest, but before that he appeared in all 12 games and appeared in roughly about 45% of the team's regular season defensive snaps. He finished the year with 29 tackles, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), five pass deflections and a pair of fumble recoveries. His five takeaways led the team. So, not only did he have a couple of seasons under Manuel to learn, in his second season he was able to be a valuable piece on a top-30 defense.

Carnell will be joined by Jaylon Carlies and Joseph Charleston who will serve as the team's backline safeties.

Carlies was a player that could've declared for the draft, but he didn't. Some late-season struggles may have attributed to this, but he is still a good safety. He got better with tackling this season and still possesses some of the softest hands in the secondary. He recorded 81 tackles (team-high), four tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, four pass deflections and three interceptions.

Charleston transferred from Clemson last offseason and was one of many transfers who excelled last season. He recorded 53 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown.