In the days since the NCAA slapped Missouri’s football, softball and baseball programs with a one-year postseason ban, among other sanctions, the university has adopted a public slogan for its campaign to reduce the punishments: “Make it right.” Within the first couple minutes of his meeting with members of the local media Monday afternoon, athletics director Jim Sterk uttered what will become the more practical catch-phrase of an appeal that is already in the works. Sterk said the members of the NCAA Committee on Infractions that reviewed Missouri’s case “abused their discretion” in handing down such harsh sanctions. Now, the school will try to prove that abuse of discretion to the NCAA’s committee on appeals in an effort to get some of the sanctions overturned. Monday, Sterk and director of compliance Andy Humes provided a glimpse into Missouri’s case. Foremost in the school’s argument will be that the sanctions defied precedent. Sterk admitted that violations occurred. Through an internal investigation, Missouri found that a former tutor completed coursework for 12 student-athletes, and in its summary disposition, the school acknowledged that the violations constituted academic fraud. The NCAA designates academic fraud as a Level One violation, the most severe category. But given that the COI found the former tutor, known to be Yolanda Kumar, to have acted alone, and based on NCAA rulings in similar cases, Sterk didn’t expect such severe penalties. To hit three teams with recruiting restrictions, scholarship reductions and a postseason ban, he said, was “unheard of.” “There were some violations and we thought that probation could be something, or vacating wins,” Sterk said. “Beyond that, I think that's where it gets into the excessive range."

Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said the sanctions handed to Missouri by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions defied precedent. Jordan Kodner

Sterk confirmed that, of the 12 student-athletes who were found to have received impermissible assistance from the tutor, nine participated in a game while ineligible. Of those nine, seven played football, one played baseball and one softball. According to Humes, Missouri’s investigation found that the softball player received assistance from the tutor on just five or six homework assignments, so he was particularly surprised that the softball team received the same sanctions as football and baseball. Humes didn’t take issue with Level One designation of the violations, but he believes Missouri’s case shouldn’t have received the punishment prescribed for a standard Level One violation. “Even with a classification this high, we feel that the penalties themselves, even within the matrix, don't follow precedent,” Humes said. “You don't see typically cases that don't involve recruit getting every single sub-type of recruiting (sanction). It hit every one of them, which is pretty rare." Humes referenced Figure 19-1 in the NCAA bylaws, often referred to as the “violation matrix.” In a press conference about the COI decision, David Roberts, the head of the COI panel that investigated Missouri, pointed to the matrix (pictured below) as justification for the sanctions. Roberts essentially said the matrix prescribes punishment for violations based on their categorization, and Missouri’s punishments fit those given for a Level One violation. Humes disagreed. He pointed out that NCAA Bylaw 19.9.6 allows the COI, under special circumstances, to give out penalties above or below the range suggested by the matrix. He also cited an example of a decision released the day after Missouri’s that differs drastically. Division-II Lynn University was found to have failed to properly certify student-athletes, resulting in 51 athletes across 14 sports competing while ineligible. The violations were categorized as Level One. Lynn’s sanctions? Two years of probation, vacation of wins, and a $5,000 fine. “It seems strange when you see results, you know, other cases’ decisions coming out like that,” Humes said, “and then we have one softball and one baseball student that competed while ineligible.” The primary reason Sterk and Humes believe Missouri shouldn’t have been given the penalties described in the violation matrix was the school’s cooperation with the NCAA in investigating the allegations. The COI report commended Missouri for its “exemplary cooperation.” Sterk said only “two or three schools in the last decade” have received exemplary cooperation from the COI. As a result, he thought the cooperation should have been given more weight in considering the sanctions. In the same vein, Humes believes the COI should have given less weight to a Level One violation that occurred under the watch of former basketball coach Frank Haith. The athletics department was cited for failure to monitor its basketball program after student-athletes and a recruit received impermissible benefits from a booster. The COI report cited that violation as an aggravating factor in Missouri’s case, thus discounting some of the mitigating factors, but Humes believes it shouldn’t have been enough to offset all four mitigating factors — namely, Missouri’s exemplary cooperation. The sanctions for a “Level One, mitigated” violation outlined in the matrix allow for a postseason ban, scholarship reduction and recruiting restrictions not to be implemented. “On its face, the number, four mitigating, two aggravating, it didn't seem that the decision had much discussion about weight,” Humes said. “So I think we think that's an issue, especially when one of those four mitigating is exemplary cooperation, which is really difficult to get and should carry significant weight, and it doesn't seem like any weight was attributed to it."

The NCAA's "violation matrix," seen in the images above, prescribes penalties for infractions based on the severity of violations and the presence of aggravating and mitigating factors.