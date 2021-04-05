PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Let's reset the roster for everyone real quickly.

Returning: Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett, Jordan Wilmore

Out: Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Drew Buggs, Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith, Xavier Pinson, Torrence Watson, Parker Braun, Ed Chang

In: Anton Brookshire, Yaya Keita, Sean Durugordon, Trevon Brazile, Kaleb Brown, Amari Davis, DaJuan Gordon, Jarron Coleman

Remaining: Two spots for this spring if Missouri wants to use them

2) Now, let's put that in terms of numbers for you guys.

Returning: 43.4 minutes, 15.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists

Out: 167.5 minutes, 60.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists

In: 90.9 minutes, 39.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists

Basically, to have the numbers be the same as last year, Missouri would need to add two players who combine for 21 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Not impossible. That obviously doesn't mean that Missouri would have the same team. But the production would be pretty much the same.

3) I'm not at all sure Missouri will add two more players. If they're the right two, they will. But...