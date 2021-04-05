 PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-05 10:13:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CLICK HERE TO START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!

1) Let's reset the roster for everyone real quickly.

Returning: Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett, Jordan Wilmore

Out: Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Drew Buggs, Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith, Xavier Pinson, Torrence Watson, Parker Braun, Ed Chang

In: Anton Brookshire, Yaya Keita, Sean Durugordon, Trevon Brazile, Kaleb Brown, Amari Davis, DaJuan Gordon, Jarron Coleman

Remaining: Two spots for this spring if Missouri wants to use them

2) Now, let's put that in terms of numbers for you guys.

Returning: 43.4 minutes, 15.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists

Out: 167.5 minutes, 60.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists

In: 90.9 minutes, 39.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists

Basically, to have the numbers be the same as last year, Missouri would need to add two players who combine for 21 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Not impossible. That obviously doesn't mean that Missouri would have the same team. But the production would be pretty much the same.

3) I'm not at all sure Missouri will add two more players. If they're the right two, they will. But...

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS WEEK'S TEN THOUGHTS

Click here to get started with Stein & Summers today
Click here to get started with Stein & Summers today

Whether you are looking for more space to host those game day parties or looking to upgrade, Stein & Summers is your #1 fan in helping you find the home of your dreams! We have over 100 licensed agents servicing Kansas City, St. Joseph, and surrounding areas - including Kansas! Interest rates are at a record low while homes sales prices are at a record high! Contact us today to get started.

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}