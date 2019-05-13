1. The NCAA softball tournament field was announced last night. Missouri is in it, as expected . In fact, all 13 SEC teams are in it again. The Tigers' path is, ummm, not easy. Mizzou is a 2 seed in the Los Angeles regional. The top seed is No. 2 UCLA. The Bruins are only 46-5 this season, including an 11-3 win over Mizzou in six innings way back on February 22nd. The Tigers open play with Cal State Fullerton on Friday night. The Titans are 38-16, including 18-3 in the Big West Conference. Their only win over a Power Five team this season came against Oregon. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The LA regional is the very last one to begin play. The Regional features teams that have won 13 national titles. Fullerton has one and UCLA has the other 12, although the last one came in 2010. At this point, honestly, anything Larissa Anderson's club does is gravy. Getting here is overachieving to be honest. If they win some games, great. If they don't, it's still been a hell of a first season.

2. On the baseball side, Mizzou lost two of three to Vanderbilt this weekend. But there's no shame in that. The Tigers' win on Saturday, behind ace TJ Sikkema, is Vandy's only loss in its last 16 games. The Commodores are positioned to be the top seed in the SEC Tournament. Missouri, if the tournament started today, would be the 8 seed. But the Tigers have three home games left against Florida this weekend. They could be anywhere from the five seed to the ten seed. More importantly, though, I think one win puts the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what goes on in the conference tournament next week. And, again, that makes it one hell of a season. Whatever happens there, happens. Missouri is in position right now to be a 2 seed. Hosting wouldn't be completely out of the picture, but it is unlikely. Slipping to a three seed also seems pretty unlikely. If Missouri can win the series this weekend, I think the Tigers should lock up a 2 seed.

3. Let's talk a little basketball. Mitchell Forde was in Indianapolis all weekend. Here is his coverage from the EYBL

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Honestly, we didn't learn a whole lot. Interviews were hard to come by (more on that soon), coaches weren't allowed to attend this session, so we couldn't really tell you who Missouri was watching because other than Cornell Mann, who was there to watch his son, it wasn't watching anyone, and the kids we talked to didn't give a whole lot away. But Mitchell still put together a lot of good information for those interested in following hoops recruiting.

