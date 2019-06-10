1. Good week for Barry Odom. The Tigers landed three prospects last week. They got commitments from Antonio Doyle, Ray Curry and Dominique Johnson. The Doyle commitment is the headliner because he's a four-star and an in-state kid. Some of the offer lists we see are dubious, but every indication we have is that the vast majority of Doyle's offers were committable right now. Based on what we've seen on the A&M and Oklahoma boards, both of those schools would have taken him and were caught off guard by his commitment to Missouri. This is the exact type of thing that Missouri fans have believed the Tigers' staff wasn't very good at lately: Making up ground on better programs for highly ranked kids. That's a win any way you slice it. As I posted yesterday, I asked Doyle if he was shutting down his recruitment or if he was still planning to take visits. He told me he was shutting it down. His next official was supposed to be in two weeks to Texas A&M. Now, obviously, there's no guarantee he won't take that trip, but at least right now, he's saying he won't.

2. Mizzou now has seven commitments and Curry and Doyle were the first defensive commits. We are projecting a 23-man class (give or take a couple of spots obviously). We think there's going to be another quarterback, another running back, an offensive lineman or two and a couple of receivers. That leaves about ten more spots for defense. Probably one more linebacker, four or five defensive linemen, three or four defensive backs. Those numbers probably aren't exact and are flexible, but they're a good guideline. For an idea who the Tigers are targeting, check out our Perfect Class story from last week.

3. Everybody's into projections. Missouri takes the stage at SEC Media Days exactly five weeks from today. So, what the hell? I'll take my first stab at predicting the schedule. This will change and I'll get more into analyzing it later on, but this is just my first blush gut reaction: