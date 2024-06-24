1) Missouri's commitment list now stands at 12. Since the last time I wrote this particular piece, the Tigers have picked up commitments from wide receiver Shaun Terry and cornerback Mark Manfred . That puts Mizzou at No. 25 in the Rivals team rankings as of this morning. USC and LSU are the only schools that rank higher than Mizzou with an equal or lesser number of commitments. Mizzou is currently tied with Kentucky at No. 20 in terms of average star ranking per recruit.

2) There were 12 recruits in town on official visits this past weekend. In addition to Manfred, who already committed, the Tigers hosted seven previously committed players and four others who have not yet made a decision. We had some reactions from those that we were able to reach in this thread. We also wrote a separate story on Matt Zollers and you can read that right here. Manfred was the first one to jump on board after the weekend, but he won't be the last. The truth is, most guys probably know where they're going to go, or at least have a very short list, at this point. A lot of what's going on now is deciding when they're ready to announce, getting graphics and videos made, etc. That's not specific to Mizzou. That's what's going to happen around the country over the next couple of weeks. Some will make announcements during that time. Others may have a specific date that's significant to them in mind that's later. So they may know where they're going, may even have informed coaching staffs, but won't let the world know until a little later.

3) So what everyone surely wants to know is who else is Missouri going to get? Let's talk about that. There are four other uncommitted prospects who were here this weekend.