1) We are in unprecedented recruiting times. There's no other way to say it. Missouri landed four players this weekend, bringing the current total to 16. Three of those players were ranked in the top 75. The class is ranked 12th in the country. There are eight four-stars in the class, more than Mizzou has ever had in any class. For those who missed any of the coverage we had on those players, all the stories are linked here:

2) The bad news is we don't think you're going to stretch the commitment streak to five days. The good news is we don't think you're going to have to wait very long. East St. Louis defensive back Charles Bass is scheduled to announce his decision on Wednesday. Missouri has long been considered the favorite here. If the Tigers land Bass, he's the ninth four-star in the class. Here are the list of schools with at least nine players ranked four-stars or higher right now:

Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, USC, Michigan, Florida State.

Mizzou would be the 17th team with at least nine four-stars. That's a pretty good list to be on.

If Bass commits to Missouri, he would be the Tigers' fifth Rivals100 prospect in this class. Here is the current breakdown of the Rivals100 commitments with 32 of those players still left to decide (including Bass):

Ohio State 11

Oregon 6

Alabama 6

Notre Dame 5

Florida State 4

Georgia 4

Clemson 4

Miami 4

USC 3

LSU 3

Tennessee 2

Michigan 2

Texas 2

Texas A&M 2

Auburn

Penn State

Kansas State

Oklahoma

UCLA

Kentucky

3) This is the world in which Mizzou is recruiting right now. The Tigers' peers are Notre Dame, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, etc. For most of the history of the Rivals rankings, if you had predicted the top 15 recruiting classes in America a year ahead of time, you'd probably have gotten at least 13 of the schools right. They just don't change that much. Here's the list of top 15 classes from 2002-2024: