NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the National Letter of Intent program is no more.
• Adam Friedman
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point
Inside scoop on a number of prospects around the country from Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney.
• Adam Gorney
Fact or Fiction: Mizzou should still feel good about Playoff chances
Missouri is coming off its first loss of the season in an away contest against Texas A&M.
• Greg Smith
The deep dive: Tiger DBs vs. Taisun Phommachanh
A deep dive into how Missouri's secondary matches up with UMass QB Taisun Phommachanh.
• Kyle McAreavy
2026 running back Jae Lamar sees recruitment pick up, receives Mizzou offer
Missouri offered Class of 2026 running back Jae Lamar on Oct. 8.
• Kenny Van Doren
The deep dive: Week 7 receivers and pass defense
Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OT
- S
- PRO
- APB
- OT
- DT
- OG
- SDE
- OLB
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS