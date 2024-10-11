The deep dive: Week 7 receivers and pass defense

Advertisement

in other news

NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program

NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the National Letter of Intent program is no more.

External content
 • Adam Friedman
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point

Inside scoop on a number of prospects around the country from Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Fact or Fiction: Mizzou should still feel good about Playoff chances

Fact or Fiction: Mizzou should still feel good about Playoff chances

Missouri is coming off its first loss of the season in an away contest against Texas A&M.

External content
 • Greg Smith
The deep dive: Tiger DBs vs. Taisun Phommachanh

The deep dive: Tiger DBs vs. Taisun Phommachanh

A deep dive into how Missouri's secondary matches up with UMass QB Taisun Phommachanh.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
2026 running back Jae Lamar sees recruitment pick up, receives Mizzou offer

2026 running back Jae Lamar sees recruitment pick up, receives Mizzou offer

Missouri offered Class of 2026 running back Jae Lamar on Oct. 8.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren

in other news

NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program

NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the National Letter of Intent program is no more.

External content
 • Adam Friedman
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point

Inside scoop on a number of prospects around the country from Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Fact or Fiction: Mizzou should still feel good about Playoff chances

Fact or Fiction: Mizzou should still feel good about Playoff chances

Missouri is coming off its first loss of the season in an away contest against Texas A&M.

External content
 • Greg Smith
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
The deep dive: Week 7 receivers and pass defense
Default Avatar
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS