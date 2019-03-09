Prior to each Mizzou hoops game this season, we will get Tiger fans set with The Starting Five. In this feature, we'll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here is the breakdown of today's Senior Day game against Mississippi.

Senior Jordan Geist will play his final game on the Mizzou Arena court Saturday. Jordan Kodner/PowerMizzou

Missouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. G 14.1 4.7 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. G 5.9 2.6 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. G/F 8.3 3.3 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. F 7.2 4.9 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. C 10.4 5.9

OFF THE BENCH: Due to Saturday's Senior Day festivities, it's possible Cuonzo Martin starts walk-on forward Adam Wolf in place of Javon Pickett, but even if that's the case, Wolf will only play until the first jump ball. In reality, the first player off the bench will almost certainly be freshman Torrence Watson, who has been on fire of late. Watson has looked like a more confident player of late, averaging 13 points per game across the past three contests and shooting 12-for-26 from three-point range during that span. Former walk-on Ronnie Suggs will also likely see some playing time in the backcourt. In the frontcourt, Reed Nikko has been Missouri's most valuable bench player. Nikko has posted an identical stat line of eight points and four rebounds in each of the past two games. He will likely play the five position whenever Jeremiah Tilmon heads to the bench. Sophomore Mitchell Smith started for the first time in his career Wednesday against Georgia, and even though he didn't score, he played well, grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. He will likely rotate with Kevin Puryear at power forward. K.J. Santos could see some playing time as well, though he didn't play at Georgia.

Ole Miss Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Devontae Shuler 6-2 So. G 9.8 4.2 Breein Tyree 6-2 Jr. G 18.4 3.1 Terrence Davis 6-4 Sr. G 15.8 5.9 Blake Hinson 6-7 Fr. F 8.3 2.7 Dominic Olejniczak 7-0 Jr. C 5.4 3.0

OFF THE BENCH: Freshman forward K.J. Buffen hurt Missouri during the two teams' matchup in Oxford. Buffen scored 14 points in 32 minutes off the bench. On the season, he's averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game. Bruce Stevens will also see action in the frontcourt. The 6-foot-8 sophomore has started six games this season and is averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds on the year. Sophomore D.C. Davis is the only reserve who sees much action in the backcourt. Davis averages 2.3 points in 12.7 minutes per game.

TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: 2:30 p.m. LOCATION: Mizzou Arena TELEVISION: SEC Network/WatchESPN RADIO: The game will be broadcast on the Tiger Radio Network. For a list of affiliates, click here.

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Limit the turnovers. Turnovers were the story of Missouri's loss at Ole Miss earlier this season. The Tigers gave the ball away a whopping 25 times, which tied a season high. Taking care of the basketball has been a struggle for Missouri all season. Its record is 3-10 in games in which it has turned the ball over 14 or more times this season and 10-5 in all other games. Ole Miss will no doubt try to use its athletic backcourt to put pressure on Missouri's guards once again. Now that the Tigers have seen it before, perhaps they can handle it better Saturday. 2. Crash the boards. There has been a striking commonality between Missouri's last two games, both of which the Tigers have won: Missouri has dominated the glass. The Tigers out-rebounded South Carolina 39 to 27 and held the Gamecocks' leading rebounder, Chris Silva, without a board. Missouri out-rebounded Georgia by an insane 50-28 margin. The Tigers should have a rebounding advantage over Ole Miss. Missouri is ranked No. 43 nationally in rebounding rate, while Ole Miss ranks No. 89. In the meeting in Oxford, Missouri won the rebounding battle 37 to 21. Even if the Rebel guards get hot, Missouri should be able to keep the game close by ending Ole Miss' possessions after one shot and using the offensive glass to create second-chance opportunities. 3. Keep playing with confidence. The past two games represent Missouri's first winning streak of 2019. The Tigers need to parlay that momentum into a win Saturday and a couple more victories in the SEC tournament to have a shot at reaching the NIT. After the win over South Carolina, Martin said several players played more freely than in the previous four games, all of which were losses. Missouri certainly appeared tight in Oxford, which contributed to the 25 turnovers. The team's best bet is to play free, ride the hot hands of Watson and Jordan Geist and hope it can pull out a close one against an Ole Miss team that has lost three close games in a row.

THE BOTTOM LINE