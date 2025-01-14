The week that was: Jan. 6-12

Here's your weekly look at all the Mizzou sports I didn't get to cover from the past week.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

Men's Basketball

Women's Basketball

Wrestling

The No. 21 Tigers wrestled in the Hearnes Center for the first time this season on Sunday, but dropped a 27-15 contest to No. 15 Stanford. It was the first time the Tigers had lost to the Cardinal. The series is now 4-1-0 all time against Stanford. The Tigers are now 2-7 (1-1 Big 12). Mizzou won three of the nine contested matches. Stanford forfeit at 125, giving No. 30 Gage Walker a win. No. 17 141-pounder Josh Edmond won for Mizzou at 141, beating Jason Miranda by 9-4 decision. And finally Colton Hawks pinned Abraham Wojcikiewwicz in 6:49 for a win by fall at 184. Kade Moore dropped a 12-2 major decision to No. 10 Tyler Knox, Zeke Seltzer lost by 5-1 decision against EJ Parco at 149 and James Conway lost an 8-6 decision to No. 28 157-pounder Grigor Cholakyan. Joel Mylin lost by 8-3 decision against No. 14 165-pounder Hunter Garvin, Jake Stoffel lost by 22-5 technical fall against No. 4 174-pounder Lorenzo Norman and Jesse Cassatt lost by fall in 3:45 to No. 24 197-pounder Nick Stemmet. Finally, Jarrett Stoner lost by 11-10 decision to Peter Ming at 285. Mizzou will face Utah Valley at the Hearnes Center at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Tennis

The Tiger tennis team got back in action the past week, opening the spring semester portion of their schedule with the FIU Invitational on Friday and playing through Sunday. On Friday, the Tigers had four singles wins and a doubles win. Mizzou started the day with Inah Canete and Korina Roso won 6-1 over Petja Drame and Anja Draskovic from FIU. The Tigers lost their three other doubles matches. Canete won her singles match against Lara Smejkal of Florida Atlantic, while Gian Octa, Zoe Lazar and Sarah Hartel also earned singles wins. Octa and Lazar won in straight sets, Hartel won in three sets. On Day 2, Mizzou could not claim a doubles win, but Andrea Artimedi won her singles match against Millie-Mae Matthews of FAU, coming back from a 2-6 first set to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Artimedi was the lone Tiger to win on Saturday. On Day 3 the Tigers won a pair of doubles matches. Canete and Roso defeated Heta Nuutinen and Valeriia Krokhotina from Houston, 6-0, and Mary Brumfield and Andrea Artimedi beat Iva Sepa and Sophie Schouten of Houston, 6-2. In singles play, Roso beat Roberta Sechi of DePaul, 6-3, 6-2, while Canete beat No. 80 Ekaterina Khairutdinova of FIU, 7-5, 6-2 and Lailaa Bashir beat Lexi Silna of FAU 7-5, 4-6, 10-8. The Tigers return to Columbia for the start of the home spring slate when they play South Dakota at 9 a.m. and Northern Illinois at 3 p.m. for a Sunday doubleheader.

Track & Field

The Tiger track & field team also got the season started Saturday hosting the Alexis Jarrett Invitational at the Hearnes Center. Isabella Sokolova won the 60-meter sprint with a time of 7.61, while Alicia Burnett won the women's 400-meter run with a time of 55.57. Rahel Broennel won the women's 1,000-meter race in 2:46.93, while the Tigers took the top three spots in the women's mile. Anneken Viljoen ran a time of 4:47.67, Allison Newman crossed in 4:52.20 and McKenna Revord ran a time of 4:58.64. The Tiger women took the top three places in the high jump with Claudina Diaz winning by clearing 5 feet, 11.25 inches, while Kristi Perez-Snyman and Marlena Tresnjo both cleared 5-feet, 9.25 inches. Three Tigers were the only competitors in the women's pole vault. Anna Vedral won by clearing 11 feet, 9.75 inches, while Allison Green cleared 11 feet, 3.75 inches in one attempt for second, while Anna Ferguson cleared it in three attempts for third. Isabella Sokolova jumped 18 feet, 10.75 inches to win the long jump, while Euphenia Andre jumped 44 feet, 3.25 inches to win the triple jump. Reagan Kimrey threw the shot put 44 feet, 7.5 inches for first, while Charnay Davis tossed it 41 feet, 3.25 inches for second. Petra Gombas won the weight throw at 60 feet, 8.75 inches, while Kimrey took second at 58 feet, 5.75 inches and Ames Burton finished third at 57 feet, 9 inches. Trevor Peimann won the men's mile in 4:07.18, while the Tigers took the top four spots in the men's shot put. Skyler Coffey tossed the shot 60 feet, 1 inch for first, Rece Rowan threw it 57 feet, 3.75 inches for second, Hayden Dixon threw it 56 feet, 6 inches for third and Chase Crawford made if 54 feet, 5.25 inches for fourth. Sam Innes won the men's weight throw with a toss of 73 feet, 8.25 inches, while Farik Pozecki took second at 64 feet, 5 inches. The Tigers will host the Show Me Showdown at the Hearnes Center on Friday.

Football

I wrote a feature on new Tiger running back Ahmad Hardy and how he learned to let go of his fear. You can find that story here.