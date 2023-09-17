PowerMizzou.com takes a look at latest news and notes in Missouri football recruiting from this past week.





Catching up with Ryan Wingo:

- PowerMizzou.com was on hand for the SLUH versus CBC matchup last week, which featured five-star wide receiver target Ryan Wingo. This still is a Missouri/Texas battle, but other programs could get game day visits for the No. 19 player in the country. Wingo was back at Texas over the weekend, but plans to return to Missouri for game this fall as well. WINGO TALKS UPCOMING GAMEDAY VISITS

In-depth with Cam Dooley:

- Three-star safety commit Cam Dooley was the latest verbal pledge to join us for an in-depth video interview recapping his recruiting process with Missouri, explaining why the Tigers were the perfect fit, and much more.

New OL target to watch:

- The search for more offensive line commitments continues as Missouri recently offered current Troy pledge Dominic Steward. Tigers offensive line Brandon Joseph has been talking with Steward since May and like him at offensive tackle. A fall visit is in the works to Columbia. STEWARD DETAILS INTEREST IN MIZZOU

- Missouri also extended an offer to Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. product Jayven Richardson, who has also picked up notable offers from Ole Miss, Miss. State, and Illinois since his season has began.

Notable visitors for K-State:

Missouri also had some notable visitors on campus for their showdown with Kansas State. The visitor list was headlined by the St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) trio of commitments, along with others. Here is a breakdown below...

Commits:

2025 target also in the house for K-State win:

- Babalola, a four-star offensive line target, was one of the notable underclassmen on campus for Missouri's big win over Kansas State on Saturday. Here is what he had to say about the Tigers victory. "The atmosphere. The fans were all in it and it was an exciting game. But I’d say the fans and the energy they brought stood out." We'll have more on Babalola and his visit later this week.

New offers...

Missouri also extended some new underclassmen offers among the group of visitors on campus the K-State win.

- Meyer is listed as an athlete as some programs like him as either a defensive end or tight end. Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Kansas State are his other notable offers so far.

- Groves is a rising running back prospect out of East Robertson (Tenn.), who also has other offers from Kentucky, NC State, and others. His older brother, Elijah Groves, is a current 2024 linebacker commitment to Kentucky.

Williams Nwaneri reacts to Mizzou's big win:

- Missouri's five-star defensive end commitment was in Columbia last weekend for the Tigers' win over Middle Tennessee. He was also excited about Mizzou's 30-27 win over Kansas State on Saturday, tweeting out "M-I-Z" after the victory. He also had this to say to PowerMizzou.com following the win... "Just feel like it was a great win all around. MIZ!"

Big win, big commitment: