Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

The Tigers traveled to Baton Rouge this week where they took on the LSU Tigers in an SEC conference matchup. Mizzou would lose 3-1, winning the opening set and then losing three consecutive sets. This loss put Mizzou at 9-5 on the year and 1-2 in SEC play. Next up they will take on Texas A&M in the first of two meetings this season against the Aggies. This Week's Matches: (09/29) LSU LOSS 3-1 Next Week's Matches: (10/1) Texas A&M (10/6) Kentucky

SOCCER

Mizzou soccer hosted its second-straight ranked opponent in No. 11 Arkansas. The Tigers lost 1-0 after an early Razorback goal in the 13th minute of the match, which would be the game's deciding factor. Mizzou only got one shot off in the first half but then improved to six in the second half, finishing the game with seven. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach recorded a season high in saves as she finished the game with seven. Hollenbach faced 13 shots, which was also a season high. This loss for the Tigers drops them to 5-4-2 on the year and 1-3 in conference play. This is their third straight loss; Mizzou looks to bounce back next week against Ole Miss. This Week's Matches: (09/28) No. 11 Arkansas LOSS 1-0 Next Week's Matches: (10/5) Ole Miss

FOOTBALL

The 21st-ranked Tigers traveled to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt in its first SEC conference matchup on the season. Mizzou was able to stay unbeaten and improve to 5-0 en route to its 38-21 win. Brady Cook threw for over 300 yards for the third-straight time this season and achieved a new career high of 396 yards in the air. Cook also threw for four touchdowns in the game. Cook also broke an SEC record for most consecutive pass attempts without throwing in an interception, extending it to 347 attempts. Theo Wease had 10 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown and Luther Burden III had 11 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns on the day. Running backs Cody Schrader and Nate Peat combined for 131 yards on the ground and a touchdown from Schrader. Kris Abrams-Draine intercepted his third pass of the season to give the Tigers its only takeaway on the day. Mizzou now will prepare for LSU next week who is now 3-2. This Week's Game: (09/30) Vanderbilt WIN 38-21 Next Week's Game: (10/7) LSU

GOLF

Women's Golf hosted the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia this week where they were able to walk away with a second-place finish. Mizzou was able to finish the tournament two-under-par with a 862 three-day total. This was just two strokes behind the tournament winners, Lipscomb University. Sophomore Melanie Walker finished as the tournament runner-up where she shot 211 and five-under-par. Walker’s best round was her second day where she shot 69. Four Tigers finished in the top ten with Walker, including Jade Zamora, Emily Staples and Winnie Ng. Women’s will next play in the Evie Odom Invitational next week. Men’s Golf participated in the SEC Fall preview where they finished 12th overall and lost to Georgia 3-2. Alfons Bondesson and Charlie Crockett finished their rounds with wins as they finished at par and one under par. This Week's Matches: Men's: (09/25-27) SEC Fall Preview 12TH FINISH Women's: (09/25-27) Johnie Imes Invitational 2ND FINISH Next Week's Matches: Women's: (10/6-8) Evie Odom Invitational

RECRUITING NEWS