Dennis Gates dipped back into the transfer portal on Sunday with a surprise. Campbell forward Jesus Carralero has committed to the Tigers, a source confirmed to PowerMizzou.com . Carralero has now shared the news on his Instagram account.

Over three-plus seasons at Campbell, the 6-foot-8 Carralero has averaged 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He was averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 boards through five games this season before his year was cut short by a wrist injury.

Carralero is a native of Malaga, Spain and spent a prep year at Link Year Prep in Branson before signing with the Camels out of high school. He took an official visit to Missouri over the weekend. Vanderbilt, Clemson and George Washington were the other schools in pursuit.

Carralero was the only player in the Big South to rank in the league's top ten in rebounding, assists, steals and blocks as a junior when he notched career-highs in all of those categories. He is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

PowerMizzou.com will attempt to reach Carralero tonight for more on his commitment.