Entering year four of the Eli Drinkwitz era, he has a number of seniors and grad players who are expected to produce at high levels, including multiple preseason all-conference selections, as the team seeks its first winning record during his tenure. Here are the ones we believe have the most expectations to perform well this season.

Javon Foster

Foster was one of five Mizzou preseason All-Southeastern Conference selections alongside Kris Abrams-Draine, Ty'Ron Hopper, Harrison Mevis and Darius Robinson with everyone but Robinson (third team) being named to the second team. Foster is arguably the second most important player on the offense behind whoever the starting quarterback will be. He is the anchor of an offensive line going through many changes. Two projected starters (center Cam'Ron Johnson and right tackle Marcellus Johnson) were not with the program last year, and three projected starters (including the Johnsons) are playing a new position. According to PFF College, in 2021, Foster had a top-three run-blocking grade in the league and last season he had a top-three pass-blocking grade in the league. If Foster can blend his 2021 pass blocking with his 2022 run blocking, it will be a monster season for him.

Darius Robinson

Robinson is expected to pull double-duty on the defensive line by playing his natural defensive tackle position and being flexed out to defensive end for select games. Mizzou has vacancies at both EDGE spots and it believes if any defensive tackle has the capabilities to play on the outside it's him. Robinson, who received mid-round draft grades for the 2023 NFL Draft, is also looking to show NFL teams that he has position flexibility to improve his draft stock. So, this move has the potential to be a win-win for the Tigers and Robinson. A season ago, he recorded 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position. He finished in Mizzou's top five PFF grades for total defense, run defense and pass rush grades.

Ty'Ron Hopper

At times last season, Hopper looked like the best player on the field. The former Florida Gator racked up 77 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, four pass deflections and an interception. Hopper recorded five or more tackles in his first seven outings as a Tiger and was less than five tackles away from leading the team in tackles in 2022.

He finished in Mizzou's top five PFF grades for total defense, pass rush and run defense. Hopper was snubbed for an All-SEC selection at the end of last year and if he follows up his 2022 season with one similar or better this fall he's a strong candidate to make one of the teams.

Harrison Mevis

Mevis had the worst season of his career when he only made 22-of-28 (78.6%) field goals. It was an unusual season for Mevis, who made 85% of his field goals in 2020 and 92% in 2021. In week three versus Abilene Christian, Mevis missed multiple field goals for the first time in his career, and infamously versus Auburn a week later he missed a game-winning 26-yard field goal. However, he was able to bounce back in week five with an SEC Special Teams Player of the Week performance versus Georgia. So, there were a lot of highs and lows for Mevis, who is not just one of the best kickers in the league but in the nation. If he can stay in the 85% or above range it bodes well for the Tigers and can possibly result in an extra win or two.

Jaylon Carlies

Safety Jaylon Carlies was the team's leading tackler in 2022 with 81 to go along with four tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, four pass deflections and also tied with Daylan Carnell for a team-high three interceptions. Carlies is the team’s last line of defense at free safety means, so Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker are going to need him to have more outings like he did had versus Vanderbilt with two tackles, a pass deflection and an interception. As opposed to the outings he had versus Kentucky and Tennessee when he allowed touchdowns in both games. Entering 2022, Carlies really needed to improve his tackling after producing a team-high 16 missed tackles in 2021. Last season, he missed 11 and brought his grade up PFF his tackling grade from 50.2 in 2021 to 76.0. He ranked in the team's top 10 grades for tackles and coverage. If he takes another step forward in his tackling and coverage it could be a very productive season for him. Carlies has shown the makings of an NFL player for a couple of seasons now and he certainly has the size and athleticism to do it. He just has to put it all together.