Lock not only had four total touchdowns and led the offense to another 40-point effort, but bounced back from his first interception of the season to take the Tigers 73 yards for the game-winning field goal in the final minutes. Rountree comes in second for his workhorse effort in the running game's best night of the year.

Tyler Badie took over as the primary back on the Tigers' final drive and accounted for 45 yards and did everything he was asked. Knox had the first 100-yard game and first touchdown of his career.

Hyrin White replaced an injured Yasir Durant midway through the game and held up well at left tackle. Hall missed much of the game, but still posted 88 yards and a touchdown and had a crucial 25-yard grab on the game-winning possession.

McCann could be higher on this list even though the game-winner was the equivalent of an extra point. He had seven touchbacks on eight kickoffs and the only blemish was a blocked kick that was the protection's fault.

Brown, Okwuegbunam and Johnson provided reliable targets as Lock spread the ball around and the offensive line put together its most complete effort of the year so far.