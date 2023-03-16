Up next for Mizzou: Cinderella, aka Princeton
SACRAMENTO, CA — Missouri has a Saturday date in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with….Princeton.
The 15th-seeded Tigers from the Ivy League held second-seeded Arizona to six points over the final 11 minutes and used an 18-4 finish to advance to the next round with a 59-55 win. It was Princeton’s first win in the tournament since knocking off UNLV in 1998.
“We were just trying to get it to four with four minutes left. We were hanging on,” head coach Mitch Henderson said. “Then we fought, which is what we've been able to do lately. We fought really hard. I thought the last five minutes of the game, two threes wide open that would have gotten us a lead.
“I was just so happy for them.”
Tosan Evbuomwan was the only Tiger in double figures. He finished with 15 points.
"Pretty surreal feeling. To beat a great team like that on this stage is a pretty special feeling,” Matt Allocco said. “But also I can't say I'm surprised. This team has been so good all year, so gritty. On paper, it's going to look like a big upset. But we believe in each other and we think we're a really good team. When we're at our best, then I think we can beat anybody in the country.”
Princeton will get its next chance to do just that when it faces Mizzou on Saturday. Game times have not yet been determined. Missouri advanced to the game with a 76-65 win over Utah State, led by 21 points from D’Moi Hodge and 19 from Kobe Brown. Mizzou is 25-9 this season.
Princeton is now 22-8 this year. Thursday’s win was by far its best of the year. Arizona came in ranked tenth in both the NET and Kenpom. The only other top 100 teams the Tigers had faced all season were Yale, Iona and Hofstra. Princeton went 1-4 in those games, the lone win coming over Yale in the Ivy League Tournament to earn their spot in the field this week.
The only common opponent between the two teams is Penn. Princeton beat Penn three times this year. Mizzou took out the Quakers 92-85 in the second game of the season in Columbia.
“The majority of our games in our league are back-to-backs. The day preparation is quite nice. We'll enjoy an extra few hours,” Henderson said. “Missouri is really good, really good. They're playing great. We caught a little bit of the end of their game. It will be a fun challenge.”
PowerMizzou.com will have full coverage from Sacramento through the weekend starting with media day for both teams on Friday.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage
Everyone on here already has insurance (or they should). Everyone on here also cheers for the Tigers (or they should). In college sports the hot button issue is NIL. A school can no longer compete the way they did just a few short years ago without a robust NIL collective. In our economy, the hot button issue is inflation. Here’s your opportunity to see about saving money on something that the state requires you to have on your car and your lender requires you to have on your house. Oh and by the way, just a quote from James’s office will get a donation on your behalf to PowerMizzou's fund with Every True Tiger Foundation, Mizzou’s preferred NIL collective. Blink if you like saving money. Blink twice if you want to do everything you can to position your favorite college program to be as competitive in the SEC as possible. Give James’s office a call at 314-961-4800 or get a quote online at carltoninsurance.net.
“If your insurance costs a leg and an arm, call James Carlton State Farm.”