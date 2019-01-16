Ticker
VIDEO: Cuonzo Martin Post-Game

Gabe DeArmond
Hear from Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin after the Tigers fell to 0-3 in SEC play with a 75-65 loss to Alabama.

