 PowerMizzou - WATCH: Drinkwitz after spring practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 17:33:22 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Drinkwitz after spring practice

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Missouri was back on the practice field Tuesday afternoon as spring ball winds down. Hear from Eli Drinkwitz after the workout.

Watch the interview below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}