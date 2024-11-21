Where 2025 Mizzou commits rank in defensive position updates

Charles Bass looks off into the distance while wearing a white jersey.

Rivals.com released an update to defensive position rankings for the Class of 2025 on Thursday. Missouri has compiled six of its 15 commits on the offensive side of the ball, being made up of two linebackers, two defensive linemen and two defensive backs. The Tigers have also lost two defensive commitments so far in the 2025 cycle.

Three-star safety Dyllon Williams backed off his pledge in October and committed to Kentucky, while four-star defensive end Joshua Lewis decommitted from the program in early November.

The program still has its sights set on one uncommitted defensive recruit and one committed recruit in the Class of 2025: Tobi Haastrup and Zack Harden (Minnesota). Haastrup shot up to No. 12 at weakside defensive end after previously not being ranked ahead of his first football season. Harden -- who Missouri could still look to get on campus for the final weekend of the season -- wasn't ranked. The athlete position was announced Thursday, but three-star Dekotah Terrell -- who will play tight end at the next level -- was left unranked. The Tigers are also pursuing another unranked athlete/tight end in Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones. Here are where the Tigers climbed and fell in the November update.

Similar to the Rivals250, Charles Bass jumped a few spots in his position group. The four-star -- who pledged to Missouri in July -- moved up two spots to seventh among Class of 2025 safeties.

Jason Dowell barely moved in the November update, dropping one spot to No. 27 at defensive tackle. The four-star has totaled 58 tackles and 10.5 sacks during his senior campaign at Belleville (Ill.) Althoff.

Dante McClellan felt a slight dip as well at outside linebacker, sliding four spots to No. 29. The four-star -- who pledged to Missouri in April and visited most recently Nov. 9 -- will enroll in January.

Jason King continued his steady climb at inside linebacker. The three-star picked up one spot, moving to No. 27 in the Class of 2025. The three-star verbally committed to Missouri in April and visited the past two home games.

Daeden Hopkins was passed up multiple times, dropping four spots to No. 41 among weakside defensive ends. The three-star will enroll in the summer after finishing his basketball and track and field seasons at Hermann (Mo.) High.