Rivals.com released its final Top 150 for the Class of 2024 on Tuesday. While all five of Missouri’s signees made the cut, all five also saw a little bit of a dip in their stock.

Annor Boateng fell from No. 27 to No. 32. The four-star guard stayed home at Little Rock Central High School (Ark.) and helped the team earn a state title, posting 14 points and 11 rebounds in the championship game. Boateng was also named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second time in his career.

Trent Burns moved from 66th to 70th. The 7-foot-2 big man was sidelined for most of his season but returned in time to help Good Vision Prep (Texas) go 12-0 in league play and win a championship in the Southwest Athletic Interscholastic Conference. Burns was voted the SWAIC Defensive Player of the Year at the end of the season.

Marcus Allen slipped from No. 65 to No. 84. The four-star forward returned to his hometown in Miami after spending a year with AZ Compass Prep and won a state crown with Norland High School. Allen averaged 11.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his final three games of the playoffs.

Peyton Marshall dropped from 100th to 104th. The 7-foot big man joined Overtime Elite for his senior year after winning a state title with Kell High School (Ga.) as a junior. Marshall played for both the Cold Hearts and RWE in OTE, making an appearance in 29 games and averaging 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. Marshall helped RWE reach the finals of the OTE playoffs, coming up just short in the series, 3-2.