Yarmon Kirksey Jr. relishes first opportunity to see Mizzou as recruit

Growing up two hours from Columbia, Missouri, Yarmon Kirksey Jr. always wanted an opportunity to play for his home state. Kirksey, a Class of 2026 edge defender, took a step in his recruitment Saturday, visiting Missouri for the first time as a recruit. From watching head coach Eli Drinkwitz fire up the players during practice to meeting linebackers coach Derek Nicholson, Kirksey relished his first opportunity to see the Tigers up close. "I watched Mizzou a lot growing up," Kirksey said, "because it's close to home, and just to be able to get up there as a recruit, because from a fan standpoint, it's way different than being a recruit. So just getting up there and them giving me a chance, noticing me, it meant a lot."

Nicholson's energy and straightforwardness put Missouri in a positive light for Kirksey, who was on his first visit to an SEC school. The St. Louis (Mo.) Ritenour rising senior also noted how assistant director of defensive player personnel Christian Heinz was energetic and took the time to talk to him. "Some places like that, they'll tell you what you want to hear," Kirksey said. "Coach D Nic, he'll tell you the truth. He's a players coach, so if you need anything from him, he's always going to be there. He's more than a football coach. He's a mentor." Assistant edges coach Brandon Lewis talked with Kirksey after his visit to get a feel for how it went. Kirksey, who hasn't been offered, wasn't shy about his takeaway, saying it was his favorite visit he's been on.

The past three seasons, Kirksey overlapped with Missouri early enrollees CJ Bass III and Jason King, who Kirksey met through a mutual friend, Titan Davis. On Saturday, Kirksey caught up with Davis, a four-star edge defender at St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet, where King played. Kirksey also watched West Virginia transfer Josiah Trotter intently Saturday during the open practice. "When I was watching him on tape, he plays with juice," Kirksey said. "He's energetic, physical. He reminds me myself. Because when I watch my film, you're going to see a guy that can come down hill, fill gaps, go sideline to sideline and also rush a little bit." With unofficial visits lined up next to Purdue (March 28), Indiana (April 5), Lindenwood (April 11), Northern Iowa (April 19) and Southeast Missouri State (April 26), Kirksey also plans to visit Missouri again in the fall.